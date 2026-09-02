SonicWall reports two major security holes under active exploit

SonicWall on Monday reported two major security holes in its Secure Mobile Access 1000 series appliances, both of which it said are being actively exploited, and published patches for each. Consultants called the holes, one of which permits remote attacks that bypass authentication, highly troubling.

In its security alert, SonicWall described the first hole, tracked as CVE-2026-83548 and rated 10 (critical) in severity, as a “Pre-authentication SSRF vulnerability [that] exists in the SMA1000 Appliance Work Place interface due to an unintended alternate access path. A remote unauthenticated attacker could potentially exploit this vulnerability to gain unauthorized access to sensitive functionality and perform unauthorized operations.”

The alert described the second hole (CVE-2026-83549), in the SMA1000 Appliance Management Console (AMC), as one allowing an attacker to impersonate an administrator and to then “execute arbitrary OS commands, resulting in remote code execution.” Its severity rating is 7.8 (High).