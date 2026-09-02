Arista warns customers ahead of next week’s security disclosures

Arista Networks has taken the unusual step of warning customers that next week, it will release multiple security advisories affecting Arista EOS and VeloCloud. AI-driven changes to its vulnerability detection processes have resulted in a higher-than-usual volume of security updates, the company says, and the advance notification is aimed at helping its customers plan.

“We’re pre-announcing this, ahead of the detailed disclosures, so your teams have a heads-up. For at least the next few months, while we address the issues discovered with these new tools, we expect an elevated volume of security advisories and batched releases,” wrote Arista’s Kenneth Duda, president and CTO, and Jason Bevis, area vice president and chief information security officer, cybersecurity, in a blog post. “We know that a predictable rhythm is easier to plan around, staff for, and roll into existing change-control processes than advisories that show up piecemeal with no warning.”

On September 09, the full details of each advisory—including specific CVE information, severity scores, affected versions, and remediation instructions—will be published on the Arista Advisories and Notices page.