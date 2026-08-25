Cisco bulks up its AI infrastructure portfolio with Supermicro’s liquid-cooled servers

Cisco is partnering with Supermicro to bring the server vendor’s liquid- and air-cooled systems into Cisco’s AI infrastructure portfolio. Specifically, Cisco will begin offering high-density Supermicro compute solutions as part of its Secure AI Factory with Nvidia architecture.

Secure AI Factory with Nvidia incorporates a wide range of products, including Cisco Unified Computing System (UCS) servers powered by Nvidia GPUs and Blackwell Servers; Cisco Silicon One or Nvidia Spectrum-X switch silicon; Cisco networking; security tools such as Cisco AI Defense, Hybrid Mesh Firewall and Isovalent Runtime Security; Splunk for monitoring infrastructure health; and Nvidia AI Enterprise software. The packaged system can be validated end-to-end under Cisco’s and Nvidia’s architecture qualification and validation programs to accelerate deployment, reduce risk, and simplify operations, Cisco said in a statement.

With the Supermicro expansion, customers are gaining access to its rack-scale and dense GPU systems. Supermicro’s liquid- and air-cooled systems will be validated and sold as part of the broader Cisco AI infrastructure portfolio, Cisco stated.