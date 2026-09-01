Palo Alto Networks buys Console to boost agentic security

Palo Alto Networks is bolstering its flagship security platform with the acquisition of Console and its AI-native IT service management and automation technology.

According to Palo Alto, the Console technology will expand the agentic AI capabilities of its security operations platform, Cortex, allowing security teams to investigate alerts, prioritize work, and automate actions more quickly across their networked environments.

Console’s technology works by connecting to a customer’s identity systems, SaaS applications, security tools, and other key systems. Then its AI agents can understand a request, gather the necessary context, execute a workflow, and document what happened.