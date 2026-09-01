Mainframe shops tap AI for system insights and recommendations

When it comes to AI and the mainframe, customers are moving from experimental to operational approaches and feeling comfortable enough to use AI to provide system insights and recommend actions, a new study finds.

Mainframe professionals are increasingly adopting generative AI tools to recommend actions, according to the 2026 BMC Mainframe Survey, and implementing AI technologies remains a top priority for 45% of respondents. BMC surveyed more than 1,300 mainframe practitioners and decision makers globally for the report.

“We are seeing a significant shift as organizations have gone from asking how they can use AI to asking where they can trust it, how it can be governed, and where it delivers measurable value. It’s becoming clear that the path to greater AI autonomy on the mainframe will be earned through trust, with the option of humans remaining in the loop to oversee and implement AI recommendations,” said John McKenny, senior vice president and general manager of Intelligent Z Optimization and Transformation at BMC, in a statement.