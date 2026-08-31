Nvidia unveils alternative high-bandwidth technology to bolster AI cards

Nvidia is once again making its own parts for AI rather than relying on the rest of the industry to do it. In this case, it has introduced a customized High Bandwidth Memory architecture, NVHBM, that the company says can deliver significantly more bandwidth, lower power consumption, and offer more usable silicon area than conventional HBM4E.

To be sure, Nvidia will not be making the memory. It doesn’t make its own chips and has no foundry, after all. One of the big three memory makers—Micron, SK Hynix, or Samsung—will actually make the chips. Nvidia is just designing them.

The new memory was announced in a blog post on the same day as the company’s quarterly earnings call. It is positioned as an expansion of Nvidia’s NVLink Fusion platform. NVHBM is aimed directly at hyperscalers and AI companies developing their own custom accelerators, or XPUs. Amazon’s Annapurna Labs will be the first announced partner to work with Nvidia on the technology.