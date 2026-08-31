Tailscale expands from VPN into a full connectivity platform

DNS Filtering by Control D. A DNS filtering service from partner Control D, now sold and managed through existing Tailscale policy to block malicious and unapproved destinations.

A DNS filtering service from partner Control D, now sold and managed through existing Tailscale policy to block malicious and unapproved destinations. Tailscale PAM. A privileged access management product, now in beta, that adds credential injection and just-in-time access for sensitive infrastructure.

A privileged access management product, now in beta, that adds credential injection and just-in-time access for sensitive infrastructure. Aperture. Tailscale’s AI gateway, reaching general availability, giving AI agents an identity and a set of guardrails.

Tailscale’s AI gateway, reaching general availability, giving AI agents an identity and a set of guardrails. Aperture Plus. A browser-based access tool that works without installing Tailscale as a system-level VPN.

A browser-based access tool that works without installing Tailscale as a system-level VPN. Tailcat. An open source mesh network with no centralized control plane.

An open source mesh network with no centralized control plane. Developer APIs and SDKs. New tools for building software directly on Tailscale’s identity layer.

In the opening keynote, Avery Pennarun, co-founder and CEO of Tailscale, framed the challenge that his company is now solving in the language of Greek myth. For him, there are a handful of large companies that control AI infrastructure, packaging it in expensive, vertically integrated systems that only they can control.

“Maybe it’s like Zeus, maybe they stole the fire from us in the first place,” Pennarun said. “So, together, we’re going to steal it back.”

Locking down privileged access and DNS

Connecting a device to a network is only half the problem. Something also has to decide what it can reach once it is connected. Two of this week’s announcements address that, one for DNS destinations and one for privileged infrastructure access on a tailnet, Tailscale’s term for a customer’s private network of connected devices and identities.