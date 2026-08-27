Kyndryl, Broadcom expand partnership to push private clouds for AI work

Kyndryl and Broadcom on Thursday rolled out new consulting services for VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF), tweaking the initiative to be an AI program and pledging to invest in the skills development of several thousand certified Kyndryl consultants, architects, and delivery specialists to enable agentic workflows.

“Against the backdrop of rising sovereignty demands, enterprises are rationalizing their hybrid and private cloud environments, and they require a pragmatic, outcome-driven approach,” said Giovanni Carraro, global strategic alliances leader at Kyndryl, in a news release. “By expanding our partnership with Broadcom and investing in VCF skills, we will help customers build modern, resilient, private clouds that enable AI adoption, support data modernization, address the risk of AI-identified vulnerabilities and deliver real business value.”

Analysts and consultants said the partnership expansion was fairly mundane in itself, but they did think there was meaningful potential in the consultant program.