Intel unwraps three-pronged architecture strategy to go after agentic AI

Intel laid out a broad hardware strategy for the next phase of artificial intelligence at the Hot Chips 2026 show, arguing that the rise of agentic AI will require more than increasingly powerful accelerators.

Its previous strategy had been built around CPUs, but now the company is highlighting a multitude of architectures working in tandem and designed to address different layers of the AI computing stack, from enterprise data centers to laptops and edge devices.

At the heart of the lineup is Xeon Scalable 7, codename “Diamond Rapids,” Intel’s next-generation Xeon processor. The other two pieces of the puzzle are Crescent Island, a new data center GPU focused on AI inference and Wildcat Lake, the architecture behind Intel’s new Core Series 3 processors.