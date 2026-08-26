Intel unwraps three-pronged architecture strategy to go after agentic AI

Intel plan covers client, server, training and inference from rack to edge
Intel laid out a broad hardware strategy for the next phase of artificial intelligence at the Hot Chips 2026 show, arguing that the rise of agentic AI will require more than increasingly powerful accelerators.
Its previous strategy had been built around CPUs, but now the company is highlighting a multitude of architectures working in tandem and designed to address different layers of the AI computing stack, from enterprise data centers to laptops and edge devices.
At the heart of the lineup is Xeon Scalable 7, codename “Diamond Rapids,” Intel’s next-generation Xeon processor. The other two pieces of the puzzle are Crescent Island, a new data center GPU focused on AI inference and Wildcat Lake, the architecture behind Intel’s new Core Series 3 processors.
Intel said its strategy reflects a shift in how the company views AI computing. Rather than treating AI as primarily a GPU problem, Intel is positioning agentic AI as a system-level workload that requires CPUs, GPUs, memory, interconnects and advanced packaging to work together.
“Agentic AI is fundamentally changing how we design and deliver computing – from the transistor and package up through the full system architecture,” Intel CTO Pushkar Ranade said in a statement.
At the high end of the Xeon food chain is Diamond Rapids, designed to provide the general-purpose computing foundation for enterprise-scale agentic AI. Intel says the processor will be built using its 18A-P manufacturing technology and a new architecture built around adaptable compute blocks, a unified memory fabric and flexible I/O.
The design is intended to handle the orchestration tasks surrounding AI models, including the processing that occurs between accelerator operations. The architecture scales to 256 CPU cores, although those are less powerful Efficiency cores and not the more powerful Performance core, Intel said.
Xeon 7 is accompanied by as much as 1.28GB of last-level cache. It supports 16 memory channels operating at up to 12,800 MT/s, along with 128 lanes of PCIe 6.0 and CXL 3.0 connectivity.
That configuration is significant because agentic AI workloads can generate substantially more CPU activity than conventional inference, according to Intel. AI agents do not simply generate an answer and stop. They keep on interacting with the user and functioning for some time.
While Diamond Rapids handles the general-purpose side of the equation, Crescent Island is aimed directly at inference. Intel describes the accelerator as a relatively low-power, air-cooled GPU designed to deliver higher token throughput while accommodating larger models, longer context windows and more concurrent AI agents.
Crescent Island uses 32 Xe3P-based Xe cores – Intel’s GPU technology — and 256 XMX engines and can support up to 480GB of LPDDR5X memory. Intel is targeting a maximum TDP of 350 watts, very low for a GPU, allowing the accelerator to operate inside existing air-cooled data-center infrastructure.
The company says the architecture is designed to maximize token throughput while reducing cooling requirements. Armed with a power-friendly GPU technology, Intel is consequently pitching Crescent Island as not simply as a faster accelerator, but as a way to improve the economics of AI inference.
At the other end of the spectrum is Wildcat Lake, Intel’s architecture for Core Series 3 processors. Built using Intel’s 18A process, Wildcat Lake combines new CPU cores with integrated Xe3 graphics and XMX AI acceleration. The processors also include an NPU capable of delivering up to 17 TOPS for hybrid AI workloads.
Intel’s Lake product line is for desktops and notebooks, and the objective here is to bring useful AI capabilities to lower-cost notebooks and intelligent edge devices rather than sticking to premium PCs or cloud data centers for AI processing.