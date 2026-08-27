Kubernetes 1.37 advances workload-aware scheduling and cluster networking

When the open-source Kubernetes cloud-native project got started more than a decade ago, AI was not a major concern. Times have changed.

Kubernetes 1.37 is now out, extending its networking and scheduling capabilities as more organizations run AI and machine learning workloads on the platform. The new release is the second major update for the platform in 2026, following the 1.36 update that debuted in April. The release is codenamed Garhwal, after a region in northern India that Dipesh Rawat, the Kubernetes 1.37 release lead, calls home.

A key part of the new 1.37 update is a networking transition that began when Kubernetes 1.35 deprecated the IPVS kube-proxy mode and graduated in-place pod resource adjustments to general availability. For networking teams, Kubernetes 1.37 continues shifting cluster traffic handling away from IPVS and toward nftables. Scheduling also becomes more workload aware, with new capabilities built for AI and machine-learning training jobs that need groups of pods to start and scale together.