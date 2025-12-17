Kubernetes 1.35 enables zero-downtime resource scaling for production cloud workloads

Kubernetes 1.35, dubbed 'Timbernetes,' delivers in-place pod resource adjustments, a capability that benefits AI training workloads and edge computing deployments.
The open-source Kubernetes cloud native platform is getting its last major release of 2025 today. Kubernetes 1.35 comes nearly four months after the Kubernetes 1.34 update, which integrated a host of enhancements for networking.
Kubernetes has emerged to become the default cloud technology for containers and is supported by every major cloud platform. It powers everything from traditional web applications to distributed AI training clusters. As adoption expands, the platform faces pressure to eliminate technical debt while advancing capabilities that enterprises demand. The new Kubernetes 1.35 release addresses both imperatives. The release graduates in-place pod resource adjustments to general availability, enabling administrators to modify CPU and memory allocations without downtime. At the same time, the project deprecates IP Virtual Server proxy mode, pushing networking forward to a more modern architecture. The release also strengthens certificate lifecycle automation and enhances security policy controls.
As with every release, the Kubernetes community comes up with an interesting codename that is intended to be symbolic of both the specific release and Kubernetes community. For 1.35, the Kubernetes community selected “Timbernetes” as the codename based on World Tree mythology. The symbolism reflects both the project’s maturity and its diverse contributor base.
Kubernetes project
“The project keeps growing into branches, and the product is rooting itself to be a very mature foundation for things like AI and edge going into the future,” Drew Hagen, the Kubernetes 1.35 release lead, told Network World.
In-Place pod resource adjustments reach production
The headline feature in Kubernetes 1.35 is general availability for in-place pod resource adjustments. It’s a feature that is tracked in the project as Kubernetes Enhancement Proposal (KEP) 1287 and was first proposed back in 2019. The capability fundamentally changes how administrators manage container resources in production clusters.
“This has the capability of updating the resources and the resource requests and limits on a pod, which is just really powerful, because now we don’t have to actually restart a pod to expand the resources that are getting allocated to it,” Hagen explained.
Previously, modifying resource requests or limits required destroying the pod and creating a new one with updated specifications. Applications went offline during the transition. Network connections dropped. The process required maintenance windows for routine operational tasks.
The new implementation modifies cgroup (control group) settings directly on running containers. When resource specifications change, Kubernetes updates the existing cgroup rather than recreating the pod. Applications continue running without interruption.
The feature particularly benefits AI training workloads and edge computing deployments. Training jobs can now scale vertically without restarts. Edge environments gain resource flexibility without the complexity of pod recreation.
“For AI, that’s a really big training job that can be scaled and adjusted vertically, and then for edge computing, that’s really big to where there’s added complexity and actually adjusting those workloads,” Hagen said.
The feature requires cgroups v2 on the underlying Linux nodes. Kubernetes 1.35 deprecates cgroups v1 support. Most current enterprise Linux distributions include cgroups v2, but older deployments may need OS upgrades before using in-place resource adjustments.
Gang Scheduling supports distributed AI workloads
Among the preview features that is in the new release is a capability known as gang scheduling. The feature (tracked as KEP-4671) is intended to help distributed applications that require multiple pods to start simultaneously.
“It’s adding a new workload that can be deployed through the cluster that will group a bunch of pods together, and they either all get started together, or none of them do,” Hagen explained. “It’s kind of keeping a better way of packaging certain dependencies of distributed apps that have run together.”
The implementation adds a new workload object deployed through the cluster. Pods in the group either all start together or none start at all. This eliminates the complexity of ensuring distributed application dependencies come online in the correct order.
Hagen noted that a really good use case for gang scheduling is for AI workloads where organizations have multiple instances working together and training data.
Version 1.35 also includes a preview of a node-declared feature (KEP-5328), allowing nodes to advertise their capabilities. Pods won’t schedule on nodes lacking required features, preventing runtime failures from capability mismatches.
Security enhancements target node impersonation and pod identity
Kubernetes 1.35 advances several security features aimed at preventing cluster compromise and enabling zero-trust architectures.
Constrained impersonation (KEP-5284) enters alpha status in this release. The feature blocks malicious machines from impersonating legitimate nodes to extract sensitive information from running applications and pods.
“This helps with preventing a machine to come into the cluster and impersonate itself as a node and pull sensitive information from running applications and pods,” Hagen said.
Pod certificates for mutual TLS (KEP-4317) reach beta, enabling mutual TLS authentication between pods. The capability supports zero-trust networking models where pod-to-pod communication requires cryptographic verification.
The release also includes OCI (Open Container Initiative) image volume source improvements (KEP-4639) for edge computing and storage. The feature allows attaching read-only data volumes as OCI artifacts, simplifying data distribution in edge deployments.
IPVS Proxy Mode deprecated in favor of Nftables for networking
The new Kubernetes release isn’t just about new features, it’s also about getting rid of old features.
Kubernetes 1.35 deprecates IP Virtual Server (IPVS) proxy mode for service load balancing. The decision forces network teams to migrate to nftables-based implementations.
IPVS has been a core networking option since Kubernetes 1.8. The mode leverages the Linux kernel’s IPVS load balancer for distributing service traffic. Many production deployments adopted IPVS because it outperformed the original iptables-based kube-proxy, especially in clusters with thousands of services.
Nftables represents the modern Linux packet filtering framework. It replaced iptables in the kernel networking stack and provides better performance with more flexible rule management. The framework consolidates packet filtering, NAT and load balancing into a unified interface.
Network administrators need to test nftables compatibility with existing service mesh implementations and network policies. The deprecation timeline spans multiple releases, giving teams time to plan migrations.
“It seems as though Kubernetes is a very mature project, and we’re getting to a point or a place where we aren’t afraid to shed technical debt to sort of enable us to move forward with some of these big features,” Hagen said.