Kubernetes 1.35 enables zero-downtime resource scaling for production cloud workloads

The open-source Kubernetes cloud native platform is getting its last major release of 2025 today. Kubernetes 1.35 comes nearly four months after the Kubernetes 1.34 update, which integrated a host of enhancements for networking.

Kubernetes has emerged to become the default cloud technology for containers and is supported by every major cloud platform. It powers everything from traditional web applications to distributed AI training clusters. As adoption expands, the platform faces pressure to eliminate technical debt while advancing capabilities that enterprises demand. The new Kubernetes 1.35 release addresses both imperatives. The release graduates in-place pod resource adjustments to general availability, enabling administrators to modify CPU and memory allocations without downtime. At the same time, the project deprecates IP Virtual Server proxy mode, pushing networking forward to a more modern architecture. The release also strengthens certificate lifecycle automation and enhances security policy controls.

As with every release, the Kubernetes community comes up with an interesting codename that is intended to be symbolic of both the specific release and Kubernetes community. For 1.35, the Kubernetes community selected “Timbernetes” as the codename based on World Tree mythology. The symbolism reflects both the project’s maturity and its diverse contributor base.