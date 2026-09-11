The race to 1.6T: Ethernet and coherent optics tackle AI’s bandwidth crunch

Networks have always been driven by the need for more speed and bandwidth, and in the AI era, that drive is accelerating the path to 1.6 terabit network connectivity.

Work on 1.6T began in 2020 and became a formal IEEE study group in 2021, before AI was the industry’s dominant discussion point. That work became the IEEE P802.3dj Task Force, which has been building out the specifications that are now in the balloting and formal review process before finalization, which could happen later this year.

While the standard is being ratified, the demand is already present, and that’s manifesting as real hardware work, not just abstract roadmaps. Later this month, the Ethernet Alliance is putting 1.6T switches, modules, and cables from more than a dozen vendors on the same show floor at ECOC (European Conference on Optical Communications) in Malaga, Spain, to see if any of it actually talks to each other. At the same event, the Optical Internetworking Forum (OIF) will be highlighting its publication of the Implementation Agreement for 1600ZR, a coherent interface built to carry a full 1.6 terabit Ethernet connection over a single wavelength, across the kind of distance that separates buildings on a campus or spans a metro area.