Network complexity is outpacing NetOps teams: How AI can help

Network infrastructure owners often tell me that the biggest obstacle to network cyber resilience is the complexity of multi-vendor network environments. They aren’t just referring to the number of vendors in their environment, but also to the variety of device types (firewalls, routers, switches and access points), models and software versions. Well-resourced organizations with vendor-specific expertise on their NetOps team can usually manage three to five vendors at most. Beyond that, the talent, skill and training required to handle greater complexity are often beyond their reach.

While it’s difficult to assemble a team with depth and breadth of expertise, it’s even more challenging for that team to have the capacity to proactively manage risks across complex networks. Do the math and it becomes obvious that the numbers work against us. For a large healthcare provider with over 20,000 devices from five main vendors, comprised of approximately 200 different device types, models and versions, there are tens of thousands of permutations — conservatively.

Adding another point to the discussion, large organizations that have been around for years often have multiple generations of some products. Rather than retire a three-year-old firewall, they move it internally where it can still add value, and NetOps teams keep it operational and secure for as long as possible. The complexity of managing these environments is growing exponentially and overwhelming teams.