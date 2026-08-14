Why 6 GHz Wi-Fi will make or break the modern enterprise

I recently attended a CXO roundtable hosted by Extreme Networks for sports technology executives, and 6 GHz Wi-Fi was one of the hot topics. Given how reliant sports fans are on their mobile devices today, I wasn’t surprised by the interest among sports technology executives in next-generation Wi-Fi. However, sports venues aren’t the only facilities to benefit from 6 GHz Wi-Fi. It’s the first major innovation Wi-Fi has seen in years and should be on the radar for all industries.

Modern enterprises have evolved far beyond traditional offices where employees simply sit at desks and use a few core applications. Today’s organizations operate as digital platforms, delivering immersive experiences for employees and customers, driving new revenue streams, and operating at peak efficiency. From digital workplace tools and hybrid work collaboration to real-time analytics and AI-driven operations, the modern enterprise is among the most demanding networking environments across industries.

While much of the focus in digital transformation has centered on applications and user experience, the underlying network infrastructure remains the most critical component. In particular, the emergence of 6 GHz Wi-Fi, enabled by Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7, is quickly becoming a cornerstone of enterprise modernization. Without it, many of the next-generation experiences that IT and business leaders are planning simply will not scale.