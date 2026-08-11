Nvidia and six financial partners are creating a $500 billion investment pool to help Nvidia customers including frontier AI labs, AI clouds, and other enterprises buy its chips on credit.

The impact of such a cash infusion on enterprise AI is uncertain, but analysts fear that it could both further increase enterprise AI infrastructure costs and exacerbate the shortage of AI chips for data centers.

The announcement from Nvidia and financial partners Apollo, BlackRock, Blackstone, Brookfield, Goldman Sachs and KKR said that their memorandums of understanding describe a fund “to establish the first compute financing platforms of their kind at global scale to enable the AI infrastructure buildout across Nvidia’s ecosystem, including leading frontier AI labs, enterprises and AI clouds.”