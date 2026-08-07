AMD to buy Taalas, maker of model-specific AI chips for enterprise inference

As enterprises look for ways to cut the cost of running AI models in production, AMD is betting that not every AI workload will be best served by a power-hungry general-purpose GPU.

AMD has agreed to buy Taalas, the Canadian designer of chips that permanently embed a trained AI model’s weights into custom silicon, instead of repeatedly loading them from memory during inference as conventional GPUs do.

Taalas says its approach reduces the time and power required to move model weights between memory and compute units, making things run faster and cheaper.