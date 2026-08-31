Private AI cloud, agentic infrastructure dominate VMware Explore

Broadcom announced a new packaged AI infrastructure stack it’s calling the VMware AI Factory today at VMware Explore in Las Vegas. The company also announced a new agent governance platform and an open-source security portfolio. The bet is that companies will want to run their production AI on premises using VMware Private AI Cloud.

“The VMware AI Factory is not a separate product nor [does it] cost extra,” says Prashanth Shenoy, CMO and vice president of marketing for the VMware Cloud Foundation division at Broadcom.

Instead, it’s something that customers build using the infrastructure automation capabilities in VMware Cloud Foundation, he tells Network World, “which can reduce the time from bare metal server deployment to serving the first AI model from weeks to a matter of hours.”