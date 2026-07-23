Google transforms its data center architecture for agent era

Google’s data center team is racing to turn its infrastructure into a well-oiled machine for AI and the onslaught of agents. At this year’s Google I/O, CEO Sundar Pichai shared startling numbers: Google’s data centers processed about 3.2 quadrillion tokens a month, roughly seven times more than the 480 trillion processed in May 2025.

“Multiple agents work together, and now you’ve got millions, billions of users around the world potentially spinning off agents to help them do things,” said Mark Lohmeyer, vice president and general manager for AI and computing infrastructure at Google.

Google’s new data-center blueprint includes updated hardware, software, and orchestration layers to keep always-running agents operational.