AMD has expanded its AI infrastructure portfolio with the launch of Helios, an open, rackscale AI infrastructure designed for frontier AI and sovereign computing. Helios is built around AMD’s next-generation Instinct GPUs, EPYC Venice processors, Pensando networking and the ROCm software stack.

“Helios is AMD’s first complete AI rack system with GPUs, CPUs, and networking built together, instead of selling separate chips. It is well suited for training large AI models, memory heavy models, long context processing and high volume inference, and AMD’s biggest shot yet at challenging Nvidia’s dominance,” said Pareekh Jain, CEO at EIIRTrend & Pareekh Consulting.

AMD has also secured an early hyperscale deployment for Helios with Microsoft agreeing to deploy it to power its frontier model AI inference, its AI customers, and support Azure AI services.