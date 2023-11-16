Getting started on the Linux (or Unix) command line, Part 1

To get started as a Linux (or Unix) user, you need to have a good perspective on how Linux works and a handle on some of the most basic commands. This first post in a "getting started" series examines some of the first commands you need to be ready to use.

On logging in

When you first log into a Linux system and open a terminal window or log into a Linux system from another system using a tool like PuTTY, you'll find yourself sitting in your home directory. Some of the commands you will probably want to try first will include these:

pwd -- shows you where you are in the file system right now (stands for "present working directory") whoami - confirms the account you just logged into date -- show the current date and time hostname -- display the system's name

Using the whoami command immediately after logging in might generate a "duh!" response since you just entered your assigned username and password. But, once you find yourself using more than one account, it's always helpful to know a command that will remind you which you're using at the moment.

These commands will generate output like this:

$ pwd /home/justme $ whoami justme $ date Tue Nov 21 10:40:20 AM EST 2023$ $ hostname venus

Listing your files

One of the first things you will likely want to do is look at the files and directories that are associated with your account. The command below provides a "long listing" - one that shows all the files and directories in the current file system location along with the permissions and ownership of those files and directories.