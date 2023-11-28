Is anything useful happening in network management?

This is the time of year when enterprises look ahead to the new technology options they'll consider for purchase in the coming year. They’ll usually focus on areas where they believe new technology will be most useful, where perhaps it's the most needed. One such area is network management. Of 178 enterprise IT leaders who commented to me on the topic, 169 said they are looking for new network management options. Sounds great - but consider that only 37 said they have identified anything compelling so far. You have to wonder whether vendors have lost the map that leads to network management innovation and utility.

AI is the most obvious thing that could advance network management, but so far, it's been less than overwhelming to enterprises. All 169 said they are interested in AI for network management, and 30 said that they have identified at least one option. Only 9 said that they have a budget for their identified option in 2024, and all of them reported a common problem with AI in network management--the problem of scope. Here, they mean two kinds of scope: the extent to which AI is specialized to their own network data, and the range of devices that AI can actually see.

The problem of data specialization is being handled by a combination of specialized AI/ML that operates explicitly on enterprises' own network data, and by the extension of large-language-model tools to incorporate all manner of company data, including network telemetry. Users think more progress could be made here, but they also think AI is moving in the right direction. Most don't think it will be there in 2024.

The scope of supported devices is another matter. The benefit of AI in network management is greater if AI can see all of the network; narrow-scope AI risks requiring operations personnel and AI elements to share management responsibility, and enterprise operations specialists say shared responsibility really means nobody is responsible.

But broad-scope tools are rare, and even more rarely integrated with management systems overall. Multi-vendor networks in particular are unlikely to be supported by integrated AI, and almost half of the enterprises with an interest in AI operations said they have at least two vendors in their networks. This is likely to take longer to fix than the data-scope problem, so enterprises don't expect major gains next year.

AI takes on network management via application QoE

Well, it's clear that enterprises think AI in network management is progressing, but it still needs some new kicker that's a work in progress. Do enterprises see any areas of potential revolutionary progress in network management? Two main trends have their attention.