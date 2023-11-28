Americas

  • United States
Popular Topics

Topics

About

Policies

Our Network

More

HomeIndustryAWS launches Cost Optimization Hub to help curb cloud expenses
Anirban Ghoshal
by Anirban Ghoshal
Senior Writer

AWS launches Cost Optimization Hub to help curb cloud expenses

News
Nov 28, 20233 mins
Amazon re:Invent

At its ongoing re:Invent 2023 conference, the cloud service provider introduced several new and free updates that are expected to help enterprises optimize their AWS costs.

AWS Cost Optimization Hub
Credit: AWS

As part of its ongoing efforts to help its enterprise customers rein in cloud costs, AWS on Monday announced several new updates at its re:Invent 2023 conference.

The new updates include a new AWS Billing and Cost Management feature, dubbed AWS Cost Optimization Hub, which makes it easy for enterprises to identify, filter, aggregate, and quantify savings for AWS cost optimization recommendations.

The new Hub, according to the cloud services provider, gathers all cost-optimizing recommended actions across AWS Cloud Financial Management (CFM) services, including AWS Cost Explorer and AWS Compute Optimizer, in one place.

It incorporates customer-specific pricing and discounts into these recommendations, and it deduplicates findings and savings to give a consolidated view of an enterprise's cost optimization opportunities, AWS added.

The feature is likely to help FinOps or infrastructure management teams understand cost optimization opportunities.

Cost optimization within AWS Billing

The new Hub can be enabled from inside the AWS Billing and Cost Management Console, but takes 24 hours to recommend any actions, AWS said, adding that the recommendations are refreshed every 24 hours.

These recommendations include six types of actions -- Stop, Rightsize, Upgrade, Graviton migration, Purchase Savings Plans, and Purchase Reserved Instances.

Further, the Hub shows the estimated monthly savings along with any recommendation, the cloud service provider said, adding that enterprises can filter the recommendations by AWS account and AWS Region among other categories.

Also, the recommendations can be found via a query through AWS Command Line Interface (AWS CLI) and AWS SDKs.

The new Cost Optimization Hub has been made generally available at no additional cost for all enterprise customers globally.

In addition to the new Hub, AWS has released a new API that allows enterprises to check the usage of their AWS Free Tier programmatically.

Enterprises can use the API directly with the AWS Command Line Interface (AWS CLI) or integrate it into an application with the AWS SDKs, the company said.

The cloud services provider also announced the general availability of Data Exports, which too is a feature baked into the Billing and Cost Management Console.

This feature, according to AWS, enables enterprises to create exports of billing and cost management data using SQL column selections and row filters to select the data they want to receive.

"Exports are delivered on a recurring basis to an Amazon S3 bucket for use with business intelligence or data analytics solutions," the company wrote in a blog post.

Anirban Ghoshal
by Anirban Ghoshal
Senior Writer

Anirban Ghoshal is a senior writer, covering enterprise software for CIO and databases and cloud infrastructure for InfoWorld.

More from this author

Most popular authors

Show me more

news

AWS launches Cost Optimization Hub to help curb cloud expenses

By Anirban Ghoshal
Nov 28, 20233 mins
Amazon re:InventEventsIndustry
Image
news

Nvidia struggles with fab capacity and China sales despite a blowout quarter

By Sam Reynolds
Nov 22, 20235 mins
CPUs and ProcessorsGenerative AITechnology Industry
Image
news

China clears Broadcom’s $69B VMware acquisition, allowing deal to close

By Charlotte Trueman
Nov 21, 20232 mins
Server VirtualizationTechnology IndustryMergers and Acquisitions
Image
podcast

Episode 1: Understanding Cisco’s Converged SDN Transport

Sep 24, 202120 mins
Cisco SystemsInternetNetworking
Image
podcast

Episode 2: Pluggable Optics and the Internet for the Future

Sep 23, 202117 mins
Optical DrivesCisco SystemsInternet
Image
podcast

Episode 3: Looking Forward: 5G, Digital Transformation, and the Network of the Future

Sep 22, 202114 mins
5GCisco SystemsInternet
Image
video

How to calculate factorials in Linux

Nov 02, 20232 mins
Linux
Image
video

How to use the nohup command

Oct 31, 20232 mins
Linux
Image
video

How to use date command options

Oct 26, 20232 mins
Linux
Image