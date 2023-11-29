Dell provides $150M to develop an AI compute cluster for Imbue

Dell Technologies has agreed to invest $150 million to build a new high-performance computing cluster for Imbue, an independent AI research company that's one of only a few building its own foundation models using its own computing cluster.

Imbue already is using the cluster - powered by Dell PowerEdge XE9680 servers with Nvidia H100 Tensor Core GPUs - to train AI models and develop early prototype agents that can correct bugs in code and analyze lengthy documents.

The company is a standout among independent AI labs in that it not only develops the models for the foundation of its AI but also trains them to have more advanced reasoning capabilities, according to Dell.

The AI race among tech giants

Indeed, since the launch of generative AI chatbot ChatGPT about a year ago, all of the top tech giants have been clamoring to establish themselves as power players in the rapidly growing AI space.

Microsoft, Google, and Amazon also have partnered with AI startups through various investments and deals to provide cloud computing infrastructure to power AI models.

While Dell has neither quite the star power nor the market capital of these rivals, it does have a solid hardware business that is now helping to build what potentially will be some of the most advanced AI models to date, putting the hardware company squarely at the forefront of AI research.