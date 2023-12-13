From outdated to outstanding—revolutionizing manufacturing data centers

Unmasking the woes of legacy data centers in manufacturing\n\nThe data surge in manufacturing is reshaping operations, demanding timely access to data across diverse centers of data that are often housed in varying footprints, from small server rooms near the plant-floor to large colocated data centers. However, given the extended obsolescence and update cycles in manufacturing to maintain non-stop production, those data centers are often years or decades old. I highlight five problems derived from this:\n\nAll these problems limit production execution and negatively influence the mission of manufacturing companies: making products to generate revenue and deliver returns to their shareholders.\n\nHPE Aruba Networking\u2014getting data center networking ready for smart manufacturing\n\nThe limitations of legacy data centers can be offset by improvements in data center networking. HPE Aruba Networking offers a security-first, next-generation data center networking solution. At the core, there are two components: the industry-first DPU-enabled HPE Aruba Networking CX 10000 top-of-rack switch and HPE Aruba Networking Central with Fabric Composer. Since I mentioned five problems, I will also bring five ways on how HPE Aruba Networking improves data center performance through networks for manufacturers.\n\nIn a manufacturing landscape where technological upgrades must align with monetary gains, HPE Aruba Networking offers a standout solution for maximizing financial returns and ensuring a future where data centers are not hindrances but financial assets. For more details, please check out Harnessing data center networks for manufacturing intelligence and our data center networking hub.