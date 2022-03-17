What is a digital twin and why it's important to IoT

Digital twins are virtual replicas of physical devices that data scientists and IT pros can use to run simulations before actual devices are built and deployed. Digital twins can also take real-time IoT data and apply AI and data analytics to optimize performance.

Network World |

digital twins woman in profile ai mirror duplicate duo pair
Getty Images

Digital twin technology has moved beyond manufacturing and into the merging worlds of  Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and data analytics.

As more complex “things” become connected, with the ability to produce data, having a digital equivalent gives data scientists and other IT professionals the ability to optimize deployments for peak efficiency and create other what-if scenarios.

What is a digital twin?

A digital twin is a digital representation of a physical object or system. The technology behind digital twins has expanded to include buildings, factories and even cities, and some have argued that even people and processes can have digital twins, expanding the concept even further.

Related:

Copyright © 2022 IDG Communications, Inc.