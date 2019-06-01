HPE Synergy For Dummies

Business must move fast today to keep up with competitive forces. That means IT must provide an agile — anytime, anywhere, any workload — infrastructure that ensures growth, boosts productivity, enhances innovation, improves the customer experience, and reduces risk.

A composable infrastructure helps organizations achieve these important objectives that are difficult — if not impossible — to achieve via traditional means, such as the ability to do the following:

Deploy quickly with simple flexing, scaling, and updating

Run workloads anywhere — on physical servers, on virtual servers, or in containers

Operate any workload upon which the business depends, without worrying about infrastructure resources or compatibility

Ensure the infrastructure is able to provide the right service levels so the business can stay in business

In other words, IT must inherently become part of the fabric of products and services that are rapidly innovated at every company, with an anytime, anywhere, any workload infrastructure.

The anytime paradigm

For organizations that seek to embrace DevOps, collaboration is the cultural norm. Development and operations staff work side‐by‐side to support software across its entire life cycle, from initial idea to production support.

To provide DevOps groups — as well as other stakeholders — the IT infrastructure required at the rate at which it is demanded, enterprise IT must increase its speed, agility, and flexibility to enable people anytime composition and re‐composition of resources. Composable infrastructure enables this anytime paradigm.

The anywhere ability

Bare metal and virtualized workloads are just two application foundations that need to be supported in the modern data center. Today, containers are emerging as a compelling construct, providing significant benefits for certain kinds of workloads. Unfortunately, with traditional infrastructure approaches, IT needs to build out custom, unique infrastructure to support them, at least until an infrastructure is deployed that can seamlessly handle physical, virtual, and container‐based workloads.

Each environment would need its own hardware and software and might even need its own staff members supporting it.

Composable infrastructure provides an environment that supports the ability to run physical, virtual, or containerized workloads.

Support any workload

Do you have a legacy on‐premises application that you have to keep running? Do you have enterprise resource planning (ERP) software that currently powers your business but that will take ten years to phase out? At the same time, do you have an emerging DevOps philosophy under which you’d like to empower developers to dynamically create computing environments as a part of their development efforts?

All these things can be accomplished simultaneously on the right kind of infrastructure. Composable infrastructure enables any workload to operate as a part of the architecture.

HPE Synergy

HPE Synergy brings to life the architectural principles of composable infrastructure. It is a single, purpose-built platform that reduces operational complexity for workloads and increases operational velocity for applications and services.

Download a copy of the HPE Synergy for Dummies eBook to learn how to:

Infuse the IT architecture with the ability to enable agility, flexibility, and speed

Apply composable infrastructure concepts to support both traditional and cloud-native applications

Deploy HPE Synergy infrastructure to revolutionize workload support in the data center

