OpenStack Hibiscus adds DNS security features and confidential computing to the open-source cloud platform

The scale of security vulnerability that the OpenInfra Foundation, which manages the OpenStack project, has had to deal with is unprecedented in the project’s 16 year history. The project has reinforced its vulnerability management teams and is making sure each project has security contacts.

“We had 42 security advisories in the first eight months of 2026, compared to 3.2 per year over the past five years, so it’s definitely driven a lot of pressure on the maintainers and the security teams that are working on that,” Thierry Carrez, general manager of the OpenInfra Foundation, told Network World.

It’s always DNS: Designate DNS-as-a-Service gets a boost

The Designate DNS-as-a-Service project is critical to networking in OpenStack. It has been stable for years with only incremental changes, but the impact of AI has changed that. Carrez noted that significant security issues found by AI reporters were fixed in Designate this cycle. He said he suspects it triggered new interest in the project.