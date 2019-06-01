True Hyperconvergence at Scale: HPE Simplivity With Composable Fabric

Many hyperconverged solutions only focus on software-defined storage. However, many networking functions and technologies can be consolidated for simplicity and scale in the data center. This video describes how HPE SimpliVity with Composable Fabric gives organizations the power to run any virtual machine anywhere, anytime. Read more about HPE SimpliVity here.

