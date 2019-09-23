How HPE Metering Technology Delivers a Better Way to Consume IT

HPE GreenLake is a true pay-as-you-go, consumption-based approach to hybrid IT. It’s different from anything else on the market, so it’s not surprising that customers tend to have lots of questions. Here are some that I hear quite often:

Do I have to purchase the infrastructure?

No. HPE GreenLake is an “as-a-service” model, so we own and manage the equipment for you at your site, and we provide a buffer of capacity right-sized to your business. Then we measure how much you use, and we charge based on that usage.

What if I run out of capacity?

With metering and active capacity management, we ensure that there’s always a buffer of capacity available. We help you keep an eye on your usage, and we plan with you to make sure to keep that buffer replenished.

How long do I have to wait to get more capacity?

You don’t have to wait. We're always going to be ready to provide more capacity as you need it, because it’s already there onsite. You don’t have to wait for somebody to deliver boxes to your data center.

The key to understanding how it all works is understanding the metering technologies that power HPE GreenLake, enabling us to deliver a different kind of IT: on-premises IT as a Service. (See Don Randall’s post Defining the Next Chapter for the IT Industry.) We’re all familiar with the principle that to manage something, you have to measure it. HPE GreenLake’s metering technologies make measuring the usage of on-prem infrastructure – and therefore the ability to plan and manage capacity – a practical reality.

