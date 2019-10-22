IT-as-a-Service Simplifies Hybrid IT

The data center must rapidly change. Companies are increasingly moving toward hybrid IT models, with some workloads in the cloud and others staying on premises. The burden of ever-growing apps and data is placing pressure on infrastructure in both worlds, but especially the data center.

Organizations are struggling to reach the required speed and flexibility — with the same public-cloud economics — from their on-premises data centers. That’s likely because they’re dealing with legacy systems acquired over the years, possibly inherited as the result of mergers and acquisitions.

These complex environments create headaches when trying to accommodate for IT capacity fluctuations. When extra storage is needed, for example, 67% of IT departments buy too much, according to Futurum Research. They don’t have the visibility into resources, nor the ability to effectively scale up and down.

Meanwhile, lines of business need solutions fast, and if IT can’t deliver, they’ll go out and buy their own cloud-based services or solutions. IT must think strategically about how all this technology strings together — efficiently, securely, and cost-effectively.

Enter IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS).

1) How does ITaaS work?

Unlike other as-a-service models, ITaaS is not cloud based, although the concept can be applied to cloud environments. Rather, the focus is about shifting IT operations toward managed services on an as-needed, pay-as-you-go basis. 1

For example, HPE GreenLake delivers infrastructure capacity based on actual metered usage, where companies only pay for what is used. There are no upfront costs, extended purchasing and implementation timeframes, or overprovisioning headaches. Infrastructure capacity can be scaled up or down as needed.

2) What are the benefits of ITaaS?

Some of the most significant advantages include: scalable infrastructure and resources, improved workload management, greater availability, and reduced burden on IT, including network admins.

Infrastructure. Resource needs are often in flux depending on business demands and market changes. Using ITaaS not only enhances infrastructure usage, it also helps network admins better plan for and manage bandwidth, switches, routers, and other network gear.

Workloads. ITaaS can immediately tackle cloud bursting to better manage application flow. Companies might also, for example, choose to use the consumption-based model for workloads that are unpredictable in their growth — such as big data, storage, and private cloud.

Availability. It’s critical to have zero network downtime. Using a consumption-based IT model, companies can opt to adopt services such as continuous network monitoring or expertise on-call with a 24/7 network help desk.

Reduced burden on IT. All of the above benefits affect day-to-day operations. By simplifying network management, ITaaS frees personnel to use their expertise where it is best served.

Furthermore, a consumption-based IT model helps organizations gain end-to-end visibility into storage resources, so that admins can ensure the highest levels of service, performance, and availability.

HPE GreenLake: The Answer

As hybrid IT takes hold, IT organizations must get a grip on their infrastructure resources to ensure agility and scalability for the business, while maintaining IT cost-effectiveness.

HPE GreenLake enables a simplified IT environment where companies pay only for the resources they actually use, while providing the business with the speed and agility it requires.

