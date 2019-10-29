Viewing network bandwidth usage with bmon

Bmon is a monitoring and debugging tool that runs in a terminal window and captures network statistics, offering options on how and how much data will be displayed and displayed in a form that is easy to understand.

To check if bmon is installed on your system, use the which command:

$ which bmon /usr/bin/bmon

Getting bmon

On Debian systems, use sudo apt-get install bmon to install the tool.

For Red Hat and related distributions, you might be able to install with yum install bmon or sudo dnf install bmon. Alternately, you may have to resort to a more complex install with commands like these that first set up the required libconfuse using the root account or sudo:

# wget https://github.com/martinh/libconfuse/releases/download/v3.2.2/confuse-3.2.2.zip # unzip confuse-3.2.2.zip && cd confuse-3.2.2 # sudo PATH=/usr/local/opt/gettext/bin:$PATH ./configure # make # make install # git clone https://github.com/tgraf/bmon.git &&ammp; cd bmon # ./autogen.sh # ./configure # make # sudo make install

The first five lines will install libconfuse and the second five will grab and install bmon itself.

Using bmon

The simplest way to start bmon is simply to type bmon on the command line. Depending on the size of the window you are using, you will be able to see and bring up a variety of data.

The top portion of your display will display stats on your network interfaces – the loopback (lo) and network-accessible (e.g., eth0). If you terminal window has few lines, this is all you may see, and it will look something like this:

lo bmon 4.0 Interfaces x RX bps pps %x TX bps pps % >lo x 4B0 x0 0 0 4B 0 qdisc none (noqueue) x 0 0 x 0 0 enp0s25 x 244B0 x1 0 0 470B 2 qdisc none (fq_codel) x 0 0 x 0 0 462B 2 q Increase screen height to see graphical statistics qq q Press d to enable detailed statistics qq q Press i to enable additional information qq Wed Oct 23 14:36:27 2019 Press ? for help

In this example, the network interface is enp0s25. Notice the helpful "Increase screen height" hint below the listed interfaces. Stretch your screen to add sufficient lines (no need to restart bmon) and you will see some graphs:

Interfaces x RX bps pps %x TX bps pps % >lo x 0 0 x 0 0 qdisc none (noqueue) x 0 0 x 0 0 enp0s25 x 253B 3 x 2.65KiB 6 qdisc none (fq_codel) x 0 0 x 2.62KiB 6 qqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqvqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqvqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqq (RX Bytes/second) 0.00 ............................................................ 0.00 ............................................................ 0.00 ............................................................ 0.00 ............................................................ 0.00 ............................................................ 0.00 ............................................................ 1 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 50 55 60 (TX Bytes/second) 0.00 ............................................................ 0.00 ............................................................ 0.00 ............................................................ 0.00 ............................................................ 0.00 ............................................................ 0.00 ............................................................ 1 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 50 55 60

Notice, however, that the graphs are not showing values. This is because it is displaying the loopback >lo interface. Arrow your way down to the public network interface and you will see some traffic.

Interfaces x RX bps pps %x TX bps pps % lo x 0 0 x 0 0 qdisc none (noqueue) x 0 0 x 0 0 >enp0s25 x 151B 2 x 1.61KiB 3 qdisc none (fq_codel) x 0 0 x 1.60KiB 3 qqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqvqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqvqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqq B (RX Bytes/second) 635.00 ...............................|............................ 529.17 .....|.........................|....|....................... 423.33 .....|................|..|..|..|..|.|....................... 317.50 .|..||.|..||.|..|..|..|..|..|..||.||||...................... 211.67 .|..||.|..||.|..||||.||.|||.||||||||||...................... 105.83 ||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||...................... 1 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 50 55 60 KiB (TX Bytes/second) 4.59 .....................................|...................... 3.83 .....................................|...................... 3.06 ....................................||...................... 2.30 ....................................||...................... 1.53 |||..............|..|||.|...|.|||.||||...................... 0.77 ||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||...................... 1 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 50 55 60 q Press d to enable detailed statistics qq q Press i to enable additional information qq Wed Oct 23 16:42:06 2019 Press ? for help

The change allows you to view a graph displaying network traffic. Note, however, that the default is to display bytes per second. To display bits per second instead, you would start the tool using bmon -b

Detailed statistics on network traffic can be displayed if your window is large enough and you press d. An example of the stats you will see is displayed below. This display was split into left and right portions because of its width.

left side:

RX TX │ RX TX │ Bytes 11.26MiB 11.26MiB│ Packets 25.91K 25.91K │ Collisions - 0 │ Compressed 0 0 │ Errors 0 0 │ FIFO Error 0 0 │ ICMPv6 2 2 │ ICMPv6 Checksu 0 - │ Ip6 Broadcast 0 0 │ Ip6 Broadcast 0 0 │ Ip6 Delivers 8 - │ Ip6 ECT(0) Pac 0 - │ Ip6 Header Err 0 - │ Ip6 Multicast 0 152B │ Ip6 Non-ECT Pa 8 - │ Ip6 Reasm/Frag 0 0 │ Ip6 Reassembly 0 - │ Ip6 Too Big Er 0 - │ Ip6Discards 0 0 │ Ip6Octets 530B 530B │ Missed Error 0 - │ Multicast - 0 │ Window Error - 0 │ │

right side

│ RX TX │ RX TX │ Abort Error - 0 │ Carrier Error - 0 │ CRC Error 0 - │ Dropped 0 0 │ Frame Error 0 - │ Heartbeat Erro - │ ICMPv6 Errors 0 0 │ Ip6 Address Er 0 - │ Ip6 CE Packets 0 - │ Ip6 Checksum E 0 - │ Ip6 ECT(1) Pac 0 - │ Ip6 Forwarded - 0 │ Ip6 Multicast 0 2 │ Ip6 No Route 0 0 │ Ip6 Reasm/Frag 0 0 │ Ip6 Reasm/Frag 0 0 │ Ip6 Truncated 0 - │ Ip6 Unknown Pr 0 - │ Ip6Pkts 8 8 │ Length Error 0 │ No Handler 0 - │ Over Error 0 -

Additional information on the network interface will be displayed if you press i

left side:

MTU 1500 | Flags broadcast,multicast,up | Address 00:1d:09:77:9d:08 | Broadcast ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff | Family unspec | Alias |

right side:

| Operstate up | IfIndex 2 | | Mode default | TXQlen 1000 | | Qdisc fq_codel |

A help menu will appear if you press ? with brief descriptions of how to move around the screen, select data to be displayed and control the graphs.

To quit bmon, you would type q and then y in response to the prompt to confirm your choice to exit.

Some of the important things to note are that:

bmon adjusts its display to the size of the terminal window

adjusts its display to the size of the terminal window some of the choices shown at the bottom of the display will only function if the window is large enough to accomodate the data

the display is updated every second unless you slow this down using the -R (e.g., bmon -R 5) option