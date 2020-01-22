Huawei CloudCampus Triumphs over Cisco DNA, Tolly Reports

With new technologies such as automation and artificial intelligence (AI) emerging all around us, enterprise digitalization is inevitable. But however much enterprises want to transform, there is a significant cost in terms of time and technological manpower to ensure the system runs smoothly. In particular, enterprises are often faced with a variety of human factors that can hamper digitalization projects, including organizational resistance to change, lack of a clear vision, and inability to gather and leverage customer data, to name just a few.

On the technical front, the challenge is in finding the right products and services to overcome the inflexibility of technology stack and development processes. Therefore, picking the most suitable and flexible solutions to meet the transformation challenges is usually the key to success. The right solution not only streamlines deployment but also makes it easier for people who are involved in the exercise – the easier the jobs, the less reluctant the organization towards the changes.

There are a wide range of solutions available in the market. Each of them might fit a particular scenario, such as electronic shelf labeling systems for retailers or distance education modules for schools, and fulfil specific business needs. However, the market is evolving so quickly that some solutions cannot keep pace with the rate of technological, business, and even societal change. While there may not be a single solution to fit all scenarios, some will enable enterprises to step into the data-thirsty intelligent era faster than others.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. The Huawei CloudCampus solution can address service development requirements in terms of efficiency and cost. As such, new technologies including automation and AI are required to provide solutions for these digital transformation challenges. This includes low Operations and Maintenance (O&M) efficiency due to increasingly complex traditional Information and Communication Technology systems.

Leading tester Tolly Group recently compared Huawei’s CloudCampus solution with the Cisco Digital Network Architecture (Cisco DNA) solution across four dimensions, namely: network management; network O&M and experience assurance; cybersecurity; and network openness. Tolly Group found that the Huawei CloudCampus is superior in functionalities, efficiency, and flexibility.

On network management, both Huawei CloudCampus and Cisco DNA offer automation capabilities ranging from planning, design, deployment, and policy provisioning to network management. However, the Huawei CloudCampus solution provides more functionality and is easier and quicker to deploy, making it a much more efficient choice for digitalization.

In terms of network O&M and experience assurance, both solutions support the use of AI algorithm-based machine learning capabilities to ensure network experience. Huawei CloudCampus, though, is more capable of self-analysis, predicting potential faults and optimizing the network, and mining deeper and more comprehensive data than Cisco DNA Assurance.

Tolly found that Huawei CloudCampus can also deceive and defend against network threats proactively using deception, while also offering a simplified architecture, despite the fact that both solutions basic network security capabilities and automatic security policy provisioning. The additional defensive measures keep Huawei CloudCampus one step ahead of Cisco DNA in cybersecurity.

Huawei CloudCampus can interoperate with other nodes in different networks, thanks to its comprehensive compatibility with industry applications, third-party systems and network devices, and network endpoints. Such network openness offers enterprises flexibility and scalability for executing digital transformation smoothly and successfully.

Enterprise digitalization may be a challenging journey, but Huawei will be right by your side throughout.

Click here to read the fully Tolly report.