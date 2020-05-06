The Power of AI – Huawei Leads Changes Across Various Industries in Europe

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is playing an essential role in driving digital transformation, bringing changes across various industry. Given its rapid development, along with the unbelievable explosion of data, AI is expected to join the rank of the steam engine, the electricity generator, and the printing press to become another general-purpose technology to significantly impact human life. As Huawei believes, AI is one of the core technologies in the 21st century and will have a profound impact on the future of mankind.

The set-up has long been ready for AI to take a giant leap, where AI computing will take up 80% of total workload in computing centres by 2025, compared to the current level of less than 10%. Thanks to tremendous advancement of connectivity, particularly with the arrival of 5G, AI can operate in scenarios requiring high bandwidth and low latency. Moreover, the computing power has extended from data centres to the edge. Huawei expects there will be more than 150 billion smart devices connected to the networks by 2025, nearly 400% jump from now.

Artificial Intelligence Drives Industrial Advancements

Such rapid growth requires ample support in talent and investment. Therefore, Huawei announced in 2019 to invest 100 million euros in the AI Ecosystem Program in Europe in five years, helping industry organizations, 200,000 developers, 500 ISV partners, and 50 universities and research institutes to boost innovation.

The innovation is already applied manufacturing industry, powerfully driving a new round of industrial advancement. Industry 4.0 Smart Manufacturing helps enterprises improve production quality and efficiency by making use of sensor data.

Fight Pandemic Using AI

Besides the commercial world, AI is indeed making life better. Complicated with the recent impact of the coronavirus pandemic, artificial intelligence shows its value in medical care services. Studies have shown that chest computed tomography scan (CT scan) is much more accurate and reliable than the traditional test kits for COVID-19 detection.

Italy is the worst hit among all European countries. Slow testing can no longer cope with the rapid increase of the number of patients and the changes of infection patterns. Manual operations are also adding pressure to both frontline and backend medical professionals.

On this front, AI can now assist quantitative medical image analysis service to improve coronavirus infection diagnosis, which is hopeful to help curb further infections and other complications in time. Partnering with AI solutions providers AGS Italy and medical tech firm Yitu Healthcare, Huawei has introduced AI-assisted diagnosis solution enabling intelligent and quick analysis of medical images.

The technology not only vastly shortens diagnosis time to just a few seconds, but also dramatically speeds up the reporting processes. Taking screening alone, it usually takes 12 minutes only for a radiologist to check the images, and probably another a couple minutes to fill in the report. Aided by AI, it takes just 10 seconds for diagnosis, plus another two minutes for the doctor to confirm. The report then comes out in 30 seconds upon that click of confirmation.

AI can also boost the detection sensitivity to 98%, compared to just 60-70% while using the conventional test kits. With the data collected via tests, artificial intelligence can further predict the progression of the pandemic, allowing more preparation for the government and medical organisations.

Changing the World via Partnership and Innovation

While Huawei has a full set of AI-ready equipment, ranging from accelerator modules and cards to edge stations, servers and clusters, Atlas 800 remains the core for this very set-up to provide tremendous computing power and capacity to the picture archiving and communication system (PACS). It is best suited for real-time inference and training that demands high efficiency at low power consumption, making it a perfect choice for imagery analysis and deep learning. With the configuration up to eight powerful Atlas 300 AI accelerator cards, it adds more computing power to the intelligent system for even a wider range of applications.

In fact, it takes more than just ICT specialist like Huawei to fully utilise the power of AI. The company is actively developing partnership in different industries to make the most of this advanced technology. Huawei has recently discussed its collaboration with partners on the current development of AI across Europe via a webinar in early May. The company along with partners in the region shared their experiences with AI and provided outlooks of their respected industries. Huawei’s Atlas series has already been deployed in more scenarios in addition to manufacturing and health care services.

AI remains an ever-developing technology where the potential is beyond imagination. Huawei maintains its innovative mindset by taking an active role preparing for the rapid changes. Last year, the company announced its AI Ecosystem Program in Europe, with an investment of 100 million euros in the next 5 years. The key is to bring talents, partners and resources together and establish the ecosystem for the future challenges while ultimately building a fully connected intelligent world.

