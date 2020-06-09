Huawei Rack Servers Rank Third in Global Shipments

New technology—such as AI, IoT, 5G, and bioengineering—is changing every facet of human society. It is driving sustainable development, economic growth, digital transformation, and product innovation. People are improving their lives with increasingly sensitive, connected, and intelligent applications for smart homes, smart energy, autonomous driving, and immersive reality (AR/VR).

This intelligent technology surge is fueled by computing power. The new digital age can only move forward using pervasive computing power across data centers and the edge with convergence between offline and cloud devices. The Huawei FusionServer rack servers provide ultimate performance for unlimited digital growth.

Huawei began R&D for computing servers in 2002 with a focus on industry pain points and customer requirements. Its commitment to innovation over the last 18 years has produced groundbreaking solutions and made Huawei into a computing industry leader. The 2019 Gartner report on the global server market recently confirmed the growing market strength of Huawei. According to the report, the global shipment of Huawei 4-socket rack servers topped the industry in 2019. The global shipment of Huawei rack servers was 670,000 last year, ranking third in the global market with a year-on-year growth of 14.73%.

The innovative FusionServer Pro 1288H V5, 2288H V5, and 2488H V5 exemplify the high performance, broad applications, and mass delivery of Huawei rack servers and set a new industry benchmark.

FusionServer Pro 1288H V5 server

The Huawei FusionServer Pro 1288H V5 server supports two second-generation Intel® Xeon® scalable processors, 24 DDR4 DIMMs, and four 3.5-inch or ten 2.5-inch drives for superior local storage. It also delivers ultimate service with a configuration of four or eight NVMe SSDs. The 1288H V5 server is ideal for high-density workloads due to its high computing density, intelligent energy efficiency, and high usability. It improves the space utilization of data centers with applications in cloud computing, virtualization, HPC, SDS, and big data processing.

FusionServer Pro 2288H V5 server

The FusionServer Pro 2288H V5 server supports two second-generation Intel® Xeon® scalable processors, 24 DDR4 DIMMs, 10 PCIe expansion slots, and up to 20 3.5-inch or 31 2.5-inch drives for industry-leading local storage. It also includes 28 NVMe SSDs to accelerate the development of emerging services. The 2288H V5 server features high storage density and balanced configuration for flexible management of diverse workloads. It is extensively used for virtualization, cloud computing, VDI, HPC, SDS, big data, hyper-convergence, and AI inference or training.

FusionServer Pro 2488H V5 server

The Huawei FusionServer Pro 2488H V5 server supports four second-generation Intel® Xeon® processors, 48 DDR4 DIMMs, and up to 25 2.5-inch local storage drives (configurable with eight NVMe SSDs) in a 2U space. Due to this industry-unique design, the OPEX of one 2488H V5 server in the virtualization scenario is about 32% less than two traditional 2U 2-socket rack servers. In addition, the four processors of the 2488H V5 server run on the full mesh architecture, providing 14.9% higher performance than the ring architecture in the HammerDB test in Huawei lab. The 2488H V5 server leverages advanced architecture for smooth service in computing-intensive scenarios, such as virtualization, cloud computing, HPC, databases, and SAP HANA.

The FusionServer Pro 1288H V5 and 2288H V5 2-socket servers have repeatedly broken SPEC test records. These tests include SPECint®_base2006 and SPECfp®_base2006 for measuring the performance of servers loaded with Java applications, and SPECpower-ssj2008 to gauge server energy efficiency and performance for unit power consumption. The testing success of Huawei servers demonstrates their powerful hardware performance tuning and intelligent energy efficiency.

The FusionServer Pro 2488H V5 server ranks first in the SPECrate2017_int_base and SPECvirt_sc2013 tests for 4-socket servers. These tests respectively evaluate the performance of scientific integer and virtualization computing. The results create a standard to compare the performance of computing-intensive applications, such as clusters and HPC.

Huawei rack servers effectively reduce OPEX and ROI by innovatively adopting Fault Diagnosis & Management (FDM), Dynamic Energy Management Technology (DEMT), and Boot Speedup Storage Technology (BSST).

The patented FDM technology achieves a fault locating accuracy of 93% and predicts a fault 7 to 30 days before it occurs to reduce OPEX.

The patented DEMT reduces energy consumption by as much as 15% without compromising services.

The BSST uses two M.2 SSDs as high-speed OS boot disks. The two M.2 SSDs support hardware RAID and the industry-unique hot plug function.

Innovative design and strict quality control continue to ensure the excellent quality of Huawei servers. Huawei has partnered with Intel for over 18 years, improving server technology and creating a growing demand for Huawei FusionServer Pro servers. The shipment volume of Huawei servers exceeded 4.31 million units from 2012 to 2019. Huawei servers will continue to reach new levels with innovative technology and ultimate service.

