AT&T expands SD-WAN offerings through Cisco partnership

AT&T has expanded its SD-WAN offerings with a worldwide service based on Cisco Secure SD-WAN technology, and it natively integrated providies threat protection across branch offices and hybrid clouds without compromising performance.

AT&T's managed service offers application-aware dynamic routing and integration with existing networks including MPLS, LTE, and Internet broadband. It provides zero-touch provisioning, optimized cloud connectivity and visibility into network applications performance. All of these features are valuable to enterprises moving toward a hybrid/multi-cloud environment.

AT&T now offers three SD-WAN services. The first is its own network-based SD-WAN platform and the other is based on VMware's VeloCloud for SD-WAN services that was introduced in 2016.

Cisco Secure is built on Cisco’s secure SD-WAN service powered by Viptela, which Cisco acquired three years ago. Cisco Secure is available on Cisco’s line of Integrated Service Routers (ISRs) and Aggregated Service Routers (ASRs), both of which just got an upgrade.

Cisco Secure is also available through Cisco’s Enterprise Network Compute System (ENCS) of appliances and can be managed through a single cloud-based dashboard, Cisco’s vManage controller. Integrated security features include an application-aware enterprise firewall, intrusion prevention, URL filtering and advanced malware protection. AT&T Managed Services will work with AT&T Cybersecurity to support and manage the new service.

“Successful network and digital transformation requires effective security management,” said Mo Katibeh, executive vice president, chief product & platform officer for AT&T Business in a statement. “AT&T SD-WAN with Cisco combines connectivity, SD-WAN and security, which allows businesses to expand and scale without worrying about the security of their branch locations."

AT&T customers can combine the SD-WAN offering with AT&T’s WAN options, including AT&T Virtual Private Network MPLS service, Dedicated or Shared Internet or LTE, all of which are under AT&T management.