Digital Revolutionaries: How Visionary Leaders are Modernizing Network Architecture

Big ideas come from inspired people who believe they have a better way. Over the course of the past year, Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, scoured the globe to meet those inspired people. We call them “digital revolutionaries,” those who have incorporated Aruba’s technological capabilities to reimagine a world of new possibilities, whether to improve personal experiences or to achieve specific business priorities.

Aruba now brings those stories to you with the Digital Revolutionaries ebook.

Packed with more than 80 vignettes from a diverse mix of organizations across multiple verticals and geographies, this ebook offers unique perspectives on how Aruba has enabled IT teams to tackle modern networking challenges. From the edge to the cloud, and everywhere in between, the ingenuity displayed within its pages offer a host of ideas, concepts, and inspiration for those charting their own digital transformation journeys.

The ebook covers organizations across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The verticals highlighted include retail, healthcare, hospitality, government, manufacturing/distribution, sports, entertainment, services, and both primary and higher education.

Within its stories, learn how organizations achieved the following requirements:

Creating an integrated LAN and WLAN experience for its users

Future-proofing network architecture

Deploying a centralized and secure SD-WAN/SD-Branch platform

Leveraging AI-powered tools for rapid deployment while maintaining regulatory compliance

Ensuring centrally managed, consistent, high-performance wi-fi across a diverse array of geographies and real estate properties

Segmenting users on policy-based access rights for improved security

Commissioning high-performance networking infrastructure to support wired, wireless, and mobile devices

Adopting a streamlined, flexible, and scalable networking solution through intuitive management tools

And so much more…

