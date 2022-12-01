Ensuring the Power Backup for Self-Checkout & Retail IT Systems

One of the biggest complaints consumers have about the in-store retail experience is long checkout lines. As a result, consumer interest in technologies that allow them to bypass checkout lines is high. In the article “Self-Checkout is Changing the Retail Landscape,” digital analyst firm eMarketer cites a survey that found 71% of consumers were interested in scan-and-go apps and 61% were interested in unmanned stores.

Based on that data, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that ResearchandMarkets.com forecasts a 10.2% compound annual growth rate for the self-checkout market between 2020 and 2025.

These technologies can, however, expose retailers to an increased risk of shrinkage. To mitigate this risk, stores using autonomous or self-checkout must typically beef up their retail security systems with additional cameras and supporting systems to deter misuse of the checkout systems. Some are even using artificial intelligence to enhance the ability of security systems to detect fraud at checkout.

The Self-Checkout Effect on In-Store IT Systems

This trend shows one example of the digital transformation driving the continued expansion of in-store IT. The days when stores could operate off just a single server and router sitting on a desk in a back room are over. Today, the technology required to support retail stores with self-checkout and enhanced security is looking more and more like a small data center.

One of the keys to managing this increasing complexity is ensuring adequate capacity, reliability and intelligence in the infrastructure that supports these retail IT systems. Perhaps the most critical piece of IT infrastructure is the uninterruptible power supply (UPS).

The UPS provides power continuity to ensure network connectivity and critical applications such as self-checkout and security systems are available when needed. It does this by providing a source of backup power that enables IT systems to continue functioning when utility power is interrupted, and conditioning the power coming from the utility to eliminate the spikes and sags that can damage or disrupt IT equipment operation. A UPS can help reclaim the would-be-abandoned baskets at checkout in case of an outage.

The [Backup] Power to Transform

Having the right UPS systems in place across the retail network does more than just ensure the highest possible availability of IT systems. It also ensures new technologies can be added with minimal disruption and enables centralized visibility into distributed retail locations. When selecting a UPS system for a retail store, consider the following factors:

UPS Capacity: The required capacity of a UPS system is determined by the load of the equipment being supported, the UPS output power factor, and future expansion plans. UPS capacities are typically specified in terms of volt-amps, but most manufacturers also show capacity in terms of watts. For example, 3000 VA / 2700 W. The UPS power factor describes the maximum active power the UPS can deliver by design and can range from as low as .6 to as high as 1. With a power factor of .8, a 3000 VA UPS has an actual capacity of only 2400W. With a power factor of 1, or unity, the same capacity UPS would support 3000W.



When selecting a UPS that will deliver adequate capacity, a good rule of thumb is to multiply the total wattage of the IT equipment being supported by 1.2 (assuming a unity power factor) to minimize the risk of overload. The exception would be if additional technology systems, such as autonomous checkout, will be added in the near future. If so, estimate the consumption of those systems and create a plan for accommodating the additional capacity, either by designing extra capacity into the UPS or planning for additional UPS units.





There is a lot to think about when selecting IT infrastructure for evolving retail locations to make sure your systems run smoothly while preventing retail shrinkage. Your local Vertiv partner can help you select the systems that are right for your current – and future – requirements.

