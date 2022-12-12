The need to surf the internet freely without restrictions or being noticed created the necessity for proxies. So, what is a proxy? To put it in simple terms, a proxy is a device that provides a gateway between users and the web. Therefore, it helps prevent cyber attackers from gaining access to a private network.

A proxy is a computer, referred to as an intermediary because it channels traffic between end-users and the web content they visit online. In data gathering, proxies enable you to access data from websites without being detected, increasing the success rate of extracting valuable information.

Top 10 Best Residential Proxy Service Providers

Several residential proxy providers claim to provide the ultimate security for your web activities and enable you to browse anonymously. However, some providers' services don't come close to what they claim to provide. Having stated that, the following providers will give you value for your money. If you need a reliable residential proxy, they will come to the rescue.

IPRoyal tops our list, which shouldn't come as a surprise. Although it's a relative newcomer, the company has gained notoriety as the best proxy provider, especially among people looking for affordable premium proxies. IPRoyal boasts over 2 million proxies globally. This means you will not be stuck with an IP that doesn't connect.

The other game-changing feature IPRoyal provides is it doesn't have a monthly subscription but offers you a pay-as-you-go pricing system. This means that you only pay for what you use and when you use it.

Pricing Details:

$4.00 per GB for the 1 GB bundle (pay-as-you-go)

$3.80 per GB for the 5 GB bundle at $19

$3.60 per GB for the 10 GB bundle at $36

$3.40 per GB for the 30 GB bundle at $102

$3.20 per GB for the 50 GB bundle at $160

$2.80 per GB for the 100 GB bundle at $280

$2.40 per GB for the 200 GB bundle at $480

$2.00 per GB for the 500 GB bundle at $1,000

$1.60 per GB for the 1 TB bundle at $1,600

$1.20 per GB for the 3 TB bundle at $3,600

$1.00 per GB for the 5 TB bundle $5,000

There are many guides and proxy control tools, and you are always assured of award-winning customer support. You can start using IPRoyal with minimal interaction, as it emphasizes self-service. If you are thinking of a residential proxy provider, then IPRoyal should be able to sort you out efficiently and quickly.

Other Features:

Proxy Pool Size: 2 million IPs

Protocols: HTTP(S), SOCKS5

Covered Locations: 150+ countries with country, state, and city targeting

Rotation: Every request to 24 hours

Customer Support: Award-winning 24/7 support via chat or email

Rate of Success: 99.58%

Time of Response:0.54 s

2. BrightData

BrightData is one of the largest proxy providers in the market, with a big pool of rotating residential IPs worldwide. BrightData's proxies have several features, including targeting by ASN. BrightData is majorly recommended for businesses rather than individuals because of its intricate and complex interface.

Pricing Details:

$15.00 per GB for the 1 GB bundle (pay-as-you-go)

Monthly: $12.75 per GB at $500 per month (Starter)

Monthly: $11.25 per GB at $1,000 per month (Advanced)

Monthly: $10.50 per GB at $2,000 per month (Advanced+)

Yearly: $11.25 per GB at $500 per month (Starter)

Yearly: $10.05 per GB at $1,000 per month (Advanced)

Yearly: $9.75 per GB at $2,000 per month (Advanced+)

Other Features:

Proxy Pool Size: 72 million IPs

Protocols: HTTP(S)

Covered Locations: 195 countries with country, state, city, carrier, and ASN targeting

Rotation: Every request with customizable sticky sessions

Customer Support: 24/7 via live chat, tickets, and dedicated account manager

Extras: API, browser extension, proxy manager, extensive documentation

Rate of Success: 99.47%

Time of Response: 1.08 s

3. MarsProxies

Sneaker diehards frequently use the residential proxies offered by MarsProxies. They're highly optimized for sneaker bots, with IPs that can infiltrate most stores.

Pricing Details:

€2.00 per proxy at 10 Gbps for Mars ISP Proxies (Residential)

€3.00 per GB at unlimited GBs

Other Features:

Proxy Pool Size: 550,000 unbanned IPs

Protocols: HTTP(S), SOCKS5

Covered Locations: Unlisted

Rotation: Every 3 or 5 minutes

Customer Support: 24/7 via email

4. SmartProxy

The second provider on our list is SmartProxy which offers good value for anyone who requires back-connected residential proxies. It provides a good balance in terms of performance, pricing, and the ability to perform most tasks. The user experience is equally good, but its most significant drawback is its limited targeting options. Additionally, only its dedicated data center proxies support the SOCKS5 protocol. Its pricing is somewhat more expensive as compared to other residential service providers.

Pricing Details:

$12.50 per GB for the 1 GB bundle (pay-as-you-go)

$10.00 per GB for the 8 GB bundle at $80 per month

$9.00 per GB for the 25 GB bundle at $225 per month

$8.00 per GB for the 50 GB bundle at $400 per month

$7.00 per GB for the 100 GB bundle at $700 per month

$6.00 per GB for the 250 GB bundle at $1,500 per month

$5.00 per GB for the 500 GB bundle at $2,500 per month

$4.00 per GB for the 1 TB bundle at $4,000 per month

Other Features:

Proxy Pool Size: 40 million IPs

Protocols: HTTP(S)

Covered Locations: 195 countries with country, state, and city targeting

Rotation: Every request, 10, 30 minutes

Customer Support: 24/7 via live chat

Extras: API, browser extension, anti-detect browser, extensive documentation

Rate of Success: 99.47%

Time of Response: 0.61 s

5.Oxylabs

Oxylabs is one of the most expensive residential proxy providers compared to other residential proxy providers. Even though Oxylabs has comprehensive coverage and access to more countries and cities you can target by using ASN, it is still unsuitable for beginners or individual use because of its high pricing. One good thing with Oxylabs is that you will be assigned an account manager who will always be available to give tips on improving your experience (but that's only if you go for 100 GB monthly plans and up.)

Pricing Details:

$15.00 per GB for the 1 GB bundle (pay-as-you-go)

Monthly: $12.00 per GB for the 25 GB bundle at $300 per month (Starter)

Monthly: $10.00 per GB for the 60 GB bundle at $600 per month (Business)

Monthly: $9.00 per GB for the 100 GB bundle at $900 per month (Corporate)

Monthly: $5,000.00 per month for the 1 TB+ bundle (Enterprise)

Yearly: $10.80 per GB for the 25 GB bundle at $270 per month (Starter)

Yearly: $9.00 per GB for the 60 GB bundle at $540 per month (Business)

Yearly: $8.10 per GB for the 100 GB bundle at $810 per month (Corporate)

Yearly: $4,500.00 per month for the 1 TB+ bundle (Enterprise)

Oxylabs offers businesses a seven-day free trial, and for individuals, they offer a three-day refund on their services.

Other Features:

Proxy Pool Size: 100 million IPs

Protocols: HTTP(S)

Covered Locations: 195 countries with country, state, and city targeting

Rotation: Every request, sticky sessions up to 30 mins

Customer Support: 24/7 via live chat, dedicated account manager

Extras: API, browser extension, extensive documentation

Rate of Success: 99.57%

Time of Response: 0.86 s

6. SOAX

SOAX has a mixture of cost-effectiveness and offers a premium touch. Users offer rave reviews on its welcoming team, which guides beginners every step of the way, especially during setup. Unfortunately, it doesn't have IPs from Texas, so if that's your targeted location, you'll need another provider.

Pricing Details:

$12.00 per GB for the 8 GB bundle at $99 per month (Starter WiFi)

$11.00 per GB for the 27 GB bundle at $300 per month (Pro WiFi)

$9.00 per GB for the 55 GB bundle at $500 per month (Plus WiFi)

$7.00 per GB for the 100 GB bundle at $700 per month (Regular WiFi)

$1.00 per GB for the 1,000 GB bundle at $999 per month (Black Friday 22 WiFi)

Other Features:

Proxy Pool Size: 8.5 million monthly IPs

Protocols: HTTP(S) and SOCKS5

Covered Locations: 195 countries with country, state, city, and ASN targeting

Rotation: 90 seconds (custom options)

Customer Support: 24/7 via live chat and tickets

Extras: Limited API, node access (connect to an IP directly)

Rate of Success: 98.87%

Time of Response: 1.19 s

7. NetNut

NetNut has a significant number of rotating residential proxies across the world. However, it only offers a few tools compared to other residential proxy providers, and the number of accessible features depends on your package. The services that NetNut offer are generally tailored for small and medium companies. The infrastructure of NetNut, compared to other residential proxy providers, still needs a lot of work to increase its efficiency.

Pricing Details:

$20.00 per GB for the 1 GB bundle at $20 per month (Nano)

$18.00 per GB for the 5 GB bundle at $90 per month (Micro)

$17.50 per GB for the 10 GB bundle at $175 per month (Mini)

$15.00 per GB for the 20 GB bundle at $300 per month (Starter)

$12.00 per GB for the 50 GB bundle at $600 per month (Advanced)

$8.00 per GB for the 100 GB bundle at $800 per month (Production)

$6.50 per GB for the 250 GB bundle at $1,625 per month (Semi-Pro)

$5.00 per GB for the 500 GB bundle at $2,500 per month (Professional)

$4.00 per GB for the 1 TB bundle at $4,000 per month (Master)

Other Features:

Proxy Pool Size: 20 million monthly IPs

Protocols: HTTP(S)

Covered Locations: 150+ countries with country targeting

Rotation: Every request or as long as the IP is available

Customer Support: 24/7 via email, Skype (more extensive plans)

Extras: API (for resellers), mediocre documentation

Rate of Success: 92.85%

Time of Response: 1.37 s

8.GeoSurf

What makes GeoSurf stand out is its focus on the quality of the residential proxies it offers for its clients. The IPs are carefully selected from the top internet service providers in tier 1 countries. However, with the small pool comes the problem of pricing - GeoSurf is amongst the most expensive in the market. There is always the risk of landing on an overused IP address because of the limited number of proxies in its pool. It is important to note that the future of GeoSurf is uncertain, given that they recently lost a legal battle with BrightData.

Pricing Details

$15.00 per GB for the 20 GB bundle at $300 per month (Explorer)

$12.00 per GB for the 38 GB bundle at $450 per month (Starter)

$10.0 per GB for the 90 GB bundle at $900 per month (Professional)

$8.00 per GB for the 250 GB bundle at $2,000 per month (GeoSurf Residential Plus)

2 TB bundle (GeoSurf Residential Enterprise) - Price Unlisted

Other Features:

Proxy Pool Size: 3.7 million monthly IPs

Protocols: HTTP(S)

Covered Locations: 130+ countries (1,700+ cities)

Rotation: Every request, sticky sessions for 1/10/30 mins

Customer Support: 24/7 via email or Skype

Extras: API, browser extension, extensive documentation

Rate of Success: 93.18%

Time of Response: 2.2 s

9. PacketStream

PacketStream has a different business model, making it the most affordable residential proxy provider and a better option for beginners and individuals. PacketStream achieves this by buying bandwidth directly from people and then reselling it to its customers at a lower price while selling its IPs at a lower price.

Pricing Details:

$1.00 per GB

Other Features:

Proxy Pool Size: 7 million monthly IPs

Protocols: HTTP(S)

Covered Locations: 150+ with country targeting

Rotation: Every request, sticky sessions for as long as available

Customer Support: 24/7 via email

Extras: API for resellers

Rate of Success: 97.41%

Time of Response: 2.46 s

10. Storm Proxies

Storm Proxies offers some proxies in the EU and the US, with its selling points being affordable pricing, unlimited bandwidth, and instant setup. On the downside, Storm Proxies offers a small pool of proxies with limited features to work with. However, beginners can try it, especially if they are not concerned about bandwidth and location limits.

Pricing Details:

$19.00 per port at $19 per month (1 port)

$10.00 per port at $50 per month (5 ports)

$9.00 per port at $90 per month (10 ports)

$8.00 per port at $160 per month (20 ports)

$6.00 per port at $300 per month (50 ports)

$5.50 per port at $550 per month (100 ports)

Other Features:

Proxy Pool Size: 70,000 IPs

Protocols: HTTP(S)

Covered Locations: US and EU, no country targeting

Rotation: Every 5 minutes

Customer Support: 24/7 via email

Final thoughts

While looking for an excellent residential proxy, you should first assess the nature of your needs and budget. Either way, make sure to consider all the client reviews and testimonials for the best deals.