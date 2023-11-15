Microsoft’s Maia AI, Azure Cobalt chips to rev up efficiency, performance

After months of speculation that Microsoft was developing its own semiconductors, the company at its annual Ignite conference Wednesday took the covers off two new custom chips, dubbed the Maia AI Accelerator and the Azure Cobalt CPU, which target generative AI and cloud computing workloads, respectively.

The new Maia 100 AI Accelerator, according to Microsoft, will power some of the company’s heaviest internal AI workloads running on Azure, including OpenAI's model training and inferencing workloads.

Sam Altman, the CEO of Microsoft-backed OpenAI, claimed in a news release that the custom Maia chip has paved the way for the AI company to train more capable models in a way that will result in lower costs for end customers.

Analysts agreed with that assessment. "Microsoft is creating their own AI processors to improve the performance per watt and performance per dollar versus Nvidia's offerings," said Dylan Patel, chief analyst at semiconductor research and consulting firm Semianalysis. The reduction in cost will ultimately be passed on to customers subscribing to Azure's AI and generative AI offerings, he said.

The Azure Cobalt 100 CPU, which is built on Arm architecture, is also an attempt by Microsoft to make its infrastructure more energy efficient when compared to commercial AMD and Intel CPUs, according to Patel.

The Arm architecture of Cobalt 100 CPU allows Microsoft to generate more computing power for each unit of energy consumed, the company said, adding that these chips will be used across its data centers.