Alibaba scraps plans to hive off cloud business amid growing chip uncertainties

Alibaba Group Holding has abandoned its plans to spin off and list its cloud computing unit because of \u201cuncertainties\u201d related to the recent US controls on exporting chips to China.\n\n\u201cWe believe that these new restrictions may materially and adversely affect Cloud Intelligence Group\u2019s ability to offer products and services and to perform under existing contracts, thereby negatively affecting our results of operations and financial condition,\u201d the company said in a statement. \u201cThese new restrictions may also affect our businesses more generally by limiting our ability to upgrade our technological capabilities.\u201d\n\nThe unexpected decision to abandon plans to hive off the cloud computing business led to a $20 billion decline in Alibaba Group\u2019s market value on Friday, as its shares fell 10% in Hong Kong. \n\nEarlier this year, the Chinese ecommerce giant announced a plan to hive off the cloud computing business and list it by May 2024. This was part of the restructuring plan that would have divided its business into six groups.\n\nOther than the Cloud Intelligence Group or the cloud computing unit, the other businesses included Taobao Tmall Commerce Group, Global Digital Commerce Group, Local Services Group, Cainiao Smart Logistics Group, and Digital Media and Entertainment Group.\n\nAlibaba Cloud is one of the biggest public cloud service providers in the region and competes with the US-based Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure. The chip restrictions by the US are expected to help the US cloud providers gain an upper hand over their Chinese rivals.\n\n\u201cAlibaba must have a plan to source \u2018good enough\u2019 AI chips domestically to at least keep the AI and cloud computing business competitive for at least the next two to three generations of training AI models,\u201d said Neil Shah, partner, and co-founder at Counterpoint Research. \n\nThe impact of leadership change\n\nThe move to change the strategy could be the result of the change in leadership at Alibaba. The Alibaba Group\u2019s Chief Executive, Daniel Zhang, was initially supposed to head the cloud business but he stepped down in September and the company is yet to announce new management for the cloud business.\n\n\u201cI believe the new leadership team has a different view than its predecessor on remaining a more integrated company similar to Amazon Web Service or Tencent. This could be a good move to still have full control over the cloud and AI business despite the ban on access to powerful chips from Nvidia to shape the cloud and AI infrastructure prudently vs an independent company, which would face unprecedented investor pressure,\u201d Shah said. \n\nThe changing geopolitical equation\n\nLast month, the US unveiled fresh restrictions that reduced the types of chips that US companies can sell to China. The US and China have been engaged in an intense rivalry over advanced chips and the materials and equipment required to produce semiconductors. In response to the US restrictions announced last year, China limited the export of Gallium and Germanium, which are required in chip production.\n\n\u201cThe escalating technological rivalry among global superpowers is intensifying in the realms of AI and advanced semiconductor technology,\u201d said Kanishk Gaur, CEO of Athenian Tech. \u201cUS firms currently have an edge, primarily due to their access to sophisticated chip technology, which could pose a challenge for Chinese companies like Alibaba. This disparity in technological capabilities could significantly influence Alibaba\u2019s operations, particularly in mature markets such as Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, and Japan, where advanced chip technology is crucial.\u201d