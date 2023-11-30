Why are 5G private networks failing to take off in India?

Even as India claims to have recorded the fastest 5G rollout anywhere in the world, there has been limited uptake of 5G private networks in the country.

Globally, the cellular private networks market, driven by both 4G and 5G networks, is likely to grow from $7 billion in 2023 to about $96 billion in 2030, according to ABI Research.

However, Indian enterprises seem to have adopted the "wait and watch" strategy where 5G private networks are concerned. At the same time, there have been a few deployments of 5G private networks in India over the last year, including at Mahindra & Mahindra's Chakan manufacturing plant, BOSCH's facility in Bengaluru, and L&T Technology Services.

Growing security concerns and a need for greater network control and transparency coupled with ultra-low latency, high bandwidth, and massive device connectivity are the key reasons for an organization to go for 5G private networks.

Spectrum and high capex

Indian enterprises face several challenges in leveraging 5G private networks for greater operational efficiency and security.

A key reason for the low uptake of 5G-enabled private networks is the lack of clarity on how the spectrum would be finally allocated to the enterprises.