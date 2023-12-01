Broadcom to lay off over 1,200 VMware employees as deal closes

Broadcom will lay off 1,267 VMware employees in January, the company said in a filing with the California Employment Development Department this week, made days after the $69 billion acquisition of VMware became final.\n\nThe first layoffs will come late in the month, and will affect workers at VMware\u2019s Palo Alto offices. Multiple reports detailed that the layoffs had long been feared among VMware workers, and that they were reflective of continued struggles at the pioneering virtualization company.\n\nIt\u2019s also standard practice for Broadcom to cut staff in the wake of acquisitions, as the company notably did after buying up CA Technologies, axing roughly 40% of that firm\u2019s workers after completing an $18.9 billion takeover in 2018. A report from Bloomberg said that VMware had over 38,000 employees before the deal with Broadcom closed. The San Francisco Chronicle, which first reported the layoffs, said that an additional roughly 800 jobs are slated to be on the chopping block after the first round.\n\n\u201cThis will not result in closure of the entire facility [in Palo Alto], but will only impact certain employees selected for layoff. This planned action is expected to be permanent,\u201d wrote Broadcom\u2019s vice president of human resources, Jill Turner, in a notice filed with the CEDD. \u201cAffected employees do not have a right to displace or bump any other employee, and they will not be recalled to work.\u201d\n\nStephen Elliot, a group vice president at IDC, said that the layoffs are likely to be popular with VMware customers and partners, who may appreciate the sense of renewed focus at the company.\n\n\u201cSometimes as companies grow, they fund things that at the time might have been a pretty good idea, but as they mature, sometimes different priorities should be more of a focus,\u201d he said. \u201cThat\u2019s what Broadcom\u2019s bringing to the table.\u201d\n\nElliot harkened back to the CA deal in 2018 for an example of how Broadcom\u2019s belt-tightening \u2013 which had long been a part of its plans for VMware in its public messaging about the deal \u2013 had actually improved the business units that it absorbed.\n\n\u201cAs a point of comparison, Broadcom\u2019s mainframe business has done better there than it did at CA,\u201d he said. \u201cAs a customer or partner \u2026 there\u2019s going to be a lot of people that step back and say \u2018I like the focus.\u2019\u201d\n\nBroadcom could not be reached for comment.