VMware stung by defections and layoffs after Broadcom close

No sooner did Broadcom complete its $69 billion acquisition of VMware than the headaches have started. The company is laying off employees, it lost a top executive, and it may lose an awful lot of customers.

Layoffs are inevitable after an acquisition as companies deal with overlap and redundancy. But on top of that, VMware lost its No. 2 executive: Sumit Dhawan, president of the company since 2021, left the firm to become the new CEO of cybersecurity vendor Proofpoint.

Outside the company, there's concern about customer retention.

Throughout the drawn-out acquisition process, VMware's enterprise customers have been worried about that the deal might stifle VMware innovation, particularly given Broadcom's less-than-stellar track record with prior acquisitions (CA Technologies in 2018 and Symantec in 2019).

Now it seems that leeriness could be turning into defection. In a new blog post from Forrester Research, the analyst firm estimates that up to 20% of VMware's enterprise customers plan to switch to a new virtual machine stack in the coming year.

"The impending acquisition of VMware by Broadcom has cast a shadow on an already beleaguered VMware customer base. Many are exhausted by significant price hikes, degrading support, and forced mandatory subscription to software bundles where some modules such as NSX and Aria Suite/vRealize Suite end up as shelfware," said authors Michele Pelino and Naveen Chhabra.