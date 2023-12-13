Samsung, ASML’s $761M facility to aid logic, memory chip innovation

As part of a government-driven semiconductor alliance between the Netherlands and South Korea, Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML is teaming up with Samsung to invest $761 million ($1 trillion won) in a new research and development (R&D) facility in South Korea.

The deal -- which will establish ASML’s first offshore R&D center -- was unveiled on a visit by South Korean President Seok-Yeol Yoon to the Veldhoven headquarters of ASML. He also met King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and other government officials as part of a larger plan for South Korea’s to form a “semiconductor alliance” with the Netherlands, according to a release by the Republic of Korea Office of the President.

As part of the deal, ASML and Samsung will set up a Next-Generation Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology R&D Center to jointly develop ultra-fine processes based on next-generation extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV), equipment unique to ASML that’s essential for the production of advanced chips.

ASML’s primary product is lithography machines for wafer fabs, where the company earns about 95% of its revenue, said Gaurav Gupta, VP analyst, Emerging Technologies and Trends, at Gartner Group. Within this space, EUV equipment “has been their growth engine,” with the company in “a unique position in the industry as being sole suppliers,” he said.

“For leading edge logic and memory chips to continue their advancement from a fabrication perspective, there is essentially no roadmap without the EUV tool, and hence ASML,” he said.