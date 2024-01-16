Americas

Understanding exit codes on Linux
sandra_henrystocker
by Sandra Henry-Stocker
Unix Dweeb

Understanding exit codes on Linux

How-To
Jan 16, 20244 mins
Linux

Knowing how to work with and display exit codes on the Linux command line or in scripts can help make errors more obvious.

backdoor with code
Credit: enzozo / Shutterstock

Exit codes on the Linux command line are numeric values that provide feedback on whether the command just run was successful or ran into some variety of problem. If you’ve never noticed them, don’t be surprised. The more obvious error messages like “command not found” will generally tell you all you need to know when something goes wrong, but the stealthy exit codes have a distinct advantage. For one thing, they can be checked in scripts to note errors that might be encountered (more on this below).

To get started, sit down at your Linux system and open a terminal window. Then type “pwd”. You should be rewarded by a quick display of your current location in the file system – undoubtedly your home directory. Before you do anything else, however, type “echo $?”. The system should result in the display of a zero (0). Yes, that’s the exit code and it’s meant to indicate that the pwd command you just used ran without any errors. An exit code of 0 always indicates that no problems were encountered.

Any exit code other than 0, on the other hand, indicates that some problem occurred. What problem depends on the command that was run. Executables don’t always use the same code for the same problem. The numeric range for exit codes is 0-255, so any code from 1-255 means something went wrong. Here’s a list of some of the exit codes that you might run into from time to time.

Code	Description
0	success
1	generic error
2	syntax error
126	permissions issue -- the requested command (file) can't be executed
	(but was found)
127	command (file) not found
128	fatal error, amount above 128 is signal number
128 + N	the shell was terminated by the signal N (also used like this by 
	various other programs)
130	process terminated by SIGINT (^c on keyboard)
137	process terminated by SIGKILL
143	process terminated by SIGTERM
255	wrong argument to the exit builtin (see code 128)

Now let’s run some tests and see how this works.

First, we’ll try to display a file that doesn’t exist – leading to an exit code of 1.

$ cat noSuchFile
cat: noSuchFile: No such file or directory
$ echo $?
1

Next, we’ll try to list the same nonexistent file.

$ ls noSuchFile
ls: cannot access 'noSuchFile': No such file or directory
$ echo $?
2

The command below tries to run a file which isn’t executable.

 $ friends
bash: ./friends: Permission denied
$ echo $?
126

The command below tries to execute a nonexistent file.

$ ./noSuchFile
-bash: ./noSuchFile: No such file or directory
$ echo $?
127

In the example below, I start a second shell inside my current shell by typing “/bin/bash” and then exit it with a ^c (control-c). In this case, the exit code returned is 130.

$ ^C
$ echo $?
130

In the next example, I start a second bash shell and ask it to exit with a particular code. We then display the exit code and see that it returned the code requested.

$ bash -c "exit 42"
$ echo $?
42

Next, I try doing the same thing with a series of exit codes.

$ bash -c "exit 255"
$ echo $?
255
$ bash -c "exit 256"
$ echo $?
0
$ bash -c "exit 266"
$ echo $?
10
$ bash -c "exit 267"
$ echo $?
11

Notice how the exit codes above 255 are all reduced by 256.

Using exit codes in scripts

The script below attempts to run a second script (called “myscript”), but sends all of that script’s output to /dev/null since that script’s output is not of interest in this example. It does, however, capture the return code so that it can itself exit with that same code to note that “myscript” failed.

#!/bin/bash

# send output to "bit bucket"
myscript &>/dev/null

exitcode=$?

if [ $exitcode -eq 0 ];
then
  echo "myscript ran successfully"
else
  echo "myscript exited with exit code $exitcode"
  exit $exitcode
fi

Wrap-up

Knowing how to work with and display exit codes on the Linux command line or in scripts can help to make the various kinds of errors more obvious.


by Sandra Henry-Stocker
Unix Dweeb

Sandra Henry-Stocker has been administering Unix systems for more than 30 years. She describes herself as "USL" (Unix as a second language) but remembers enough English to write books and buy groceries. She lives in the mountains in Virginia where, when not working with or writing about Unix, she's chasing the bears away from her bird feeders.

The opinions expressed in this blog are those of Sandra Henry-Stocker and do not necessarily represent those of IDG Communications, Inc., its parent, subsidiary or affiliated companies.

