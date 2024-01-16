Understanding exit codes on Linux

Exit codes on the Linux command line are numeric values that provide feedback on whether the command just run was successful or ran into some variety of problem. If you\u2019ve never noticed them, don\u2019t be surprised. The more obvious error messages like "command not found" will generally tell you all you need to know when something goes wrong, but the stealthy exit codes have a distinct advantage. For one thing, they can be checked in scripts to note errors that might be encountered (more on this below).\n\nTo get started, sit down at your Linux system and open a terminal window. Then type "pwd". You should be rewarded by a quick display of your current location in the file system \u2013 undoubtedly your home directory. Before you do anything else, however, type "echo $?". The system should result in the display of a zero (0). Yes, that\u2019s the exit code and it\u2019s meant to indicate that the pwd command you just used ran without any errors. An exit code of 0 always indicates that no problems were encountered.\n\nAny exit code other than 0, on the other hand, indicates that some problem occurred. What problem depends on the command that was run. Executables don\u2019t always use the same code for the same problem. The numeric range for exit codes is 0-255, so any code from 1-255 means something went wrong. Here\u2019s a list of some of the exit codes that you might run into from time to time.\n\nNow let\u2019s run some tests and see how this works.\n\nFirst, we\u2019ll try to display a file that doesn\u2019t exist \u2013 leading to an exit code of 1.\n\nNext, we\u2019ll try to list the same nonexistent file.\n\nThe command below tries to run a file which isn\u2019t executable.\n\nThe command below tries to execute a nonexistent file.\n\nIn the example below, I start a second shell inside my current shell by typing \u201c\/bin\/bash\u201d and then exit it with a ^c (control-c). In this case, the exit code returned is 130.\n\nIn the next example, I start a second bash shell and ask it to exit with a particular code. We then display the exit code and see that it returned the code requested.\n\nNext, I try doing the same thing with a series of exit codes.\n\nNotice how the exit codes above 255 are all reduced by 256.\n\nUsing exit codes in scripts\n\nThe script below attempts to run a second script (called \u201cmyscript\u201d), but sends all of that script\u2019s output to \/dev\/null since that script\u2019s output is not of interest in this example. It does, however, capture the return code so that it can itself exit with that same code to note that \u201cmyscript\u201d failed.\n\nWrap-up\n\nKnowing how to work with and display exit codes on the Linux command line or in scripts can help to make the various kinds of errors more obvious.