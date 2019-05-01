Looking into Linux modules

What are Linux modules?

Kernel modules are chunks of code that are loaded and unloaded into the kernel as needed, thus extending the functionality of the kernel without requiring a reboot. In fact, unless users inquire about modules using commands like lsmod, they won't likely know that anything has changed.

One important thing to understand is that there are lots of modules that will be in use on your Linux system at all times and that a lot of details are available if you're tempted to dive into the details.

One of the prime ways that lsmod is used is to examine modules when a system isn't working properly. However, most of the time, modules load as needed and users don't need to be aware of how they are working.

Listing modules

The easiest way to list modules is with the lsmod command. While this command provides a lot of detail, this is the most user-friendly output.

$ lsmod Module Size Used by snd_hda_codec_realtek 114688 1 snd_hda_codec_generic 77824 1 snd_hda_codec_realtek ledtrig_audio 16384 2 snd_hda_codec_generic,snd_hda_codec_realtek snd_hda_codec_hdmi 53248 1 snd_hda_intel 40960 2 snd_hda_codec 131072 4 snd_hda_codec_generic,snd_hda_codec_hdmi,snd_hda_intel ,snd_hda_codec_realtek snd_hda_core 86016 5 snd_hda_codec_generic,snd_hda_codec_hdmi,snd_hda_intel ,snd_hda_codec,snd_hda_codec_realtek snd_hwdep 20480 1 snd_hda_codec snd_pcm 102400 4 snd_hda_codec_hdmi,snd_hda_intel,snd_hda_codec,snd_hda _core snd_seq_midi 20480 0 snd_seq_midi_event 16384 1 snd_seq_midi dcdbas 20480 0 snd_rawmidi 36864 1 snd_seq_midi snd_seq 69632 2 snd_seq_midi,snd_seq_midi_event coretemp 20480 0 snd_seq_device 16384 3 snd_seq,snd_seq_midi,snd_rawmidi snd_timer 36864 2 snd_seq,snd_pcm kvm_intel 241664 0 kvm 626688 1 kvm_intel radeon 1454080 10 irqbypass 16384 1 kvm joydev 24576 0 input_leds 16384 0 ttm 102400 1 radeon drm_kms_helper 180224 1 radeon drm 475136 13 drm_kms_helper,radeon,ttm snd 81920 15 snd_hda_codec_generic,snd_seq,snd_seq_device,snd_hda _codec_hdmi,snd_hwdep,snd_hda_intel,snd_hda_codec,snd _hda_codec_realtek,snd_timer,snd_pcm,snd_rawmidi i2c_algo_bit 16384 1 radeon fb_sys_fops 16384 1 drm_kms_helper syscopyarea 16384 1 drm_kms_helper serio_raw 20480 0 sysfillrect 16384 1 drm_kms_helper sysimgblt 16384 1 drm_kms_helper soundcore 16384 1 snd mac_hid 16384 0 sch_fq_codel 20480 2 parport_pc 40960 0 ppdev 24576 0 lp 20480 0 parport 53248 3 parport_pc,lp,ppdev ip_tables 28672 0 x_tables 40960 1 ip_tables autofs4 45056 2 raid10 57344 0 raid456 155648 0 async_raid6_recov 24576 1 raid456 async_memcpy 20480 2 raid456,async_raid6_recov async_pq 24576 2 raid456,async_raid6_recov async_xor 20480 3 async_pq,raid456,async_raid6_recov async_tx 20480 5 async_pq,async_memcpy,async_xor,raid456,async_raid6_re cov xor 24576 1 async_xor raid6_pq 114688 3 async_pq,raid456,async_raid6_recov libcrc32c 16384 1 raid456 raid1 45056 0 raid0 24576 0 multipath 20480 0 linear 20480 0 hid_generic 16384 0 psmouse 151552 0 i2c_i801 32768 0 pata_acpi 16384 0 lpc_ich 24576 0 usbhid 53248 0 hid 126976 2 usbhid,hid_generic e1000e 245760 0 floppy 81920 0

In the output above:

"Module" shows the name of each module

"Size" shows the module size (not how much memory it is using)

"Used by" shows each module's usage count and the referring modules

Clearly, that's a lot of modules. The number of modules loaded will depend on your system and distribution and what's running. We can count them like this:

$ lsmod | wc -l 67

To see the number of modules available on the system (not just running), try this command:

$ modprobe -c | wc -l 41272

Other commands for examining modules

Linux provides several commands for listing, loading and unloading, examining, and checking the status of modules.

depmod -- generates modules.dep and map files

insmod -- a simple program to insert a module into the Linux Kernel

lsmod -- show the status of modules in the Linux Kernel

modinfo -- show information about a Linux Kernel module

modprobe -- add and remove modules from the Linux Kernel

rmmod -- a simple program to remove a module from the Linux Kernel

Listing modules that are built in

As mentioned above, the lsmod command is the most convenient command for listing modules. There are, however, other ways to examine them. The modules.builtin file lists all modules that are built into the kernel and is used by modprobe when trying to load one of these modules. Note that $(uname -r) in the commands below provides the name of the kernel release.

$ more /lib/modules/$(uname -r)/modules.builtin | head -10 kernel/arch/x86/crypto/crc32c-intel.ko kernel/arch/x86/events/intel/intel-uncore.ko kernel/arch/x86/platform/intel/iosf_mbi.ko kernel/mm/zpool.ko kernel/mm/zbud.ko kernel/mm/zsmalloc.ko kernel/fs/binfmt_script.ko kernel/fs/mbcache.ko kernel/fs/configfs/configfs.ko kernel/fs/crypto/fscrypto.ko

You can get some additional detail on a module by using the modinfo command, though nothing that qualifies as an easy explanation of what service the module provides. The omitted details from the output below include a lengthy signature.

$ modinfo floppy | head -16 filename: /lib/modules/5.0.0-13-generic/kernel/drivers/block/floppy.ko alias: block-major-2-* license: GPL author: Alain L. Knaff srcversion: EBEAA26742DF61790588FD9 alias: acpi*:PNP0700:* alias: pnp:dPNP0700* depends: retpoline: Y intree: Y name: floppy vermagic: 5.0.0-13-generic SMP mod_unload sig_id: PKCS#7 signer: sig_key: sig_hashalgo: md4

You can load or unload a module using the modprobe command. Using a command like the one below, you can locate the kernel object associated with a particular module:

$ find /lib/modules/$(uname -r) -name floppy* /lib/modules/5.0.0-13-generic/kernel/drivers/block/floppy.ko

If you needed to load the module, you could use a command like this one:

$ sudo modprobe floppy

Wrap-up

Clearly the loading and unloading of modules is a big deal. It makes Linux systems considerably more flexible and efficient than if they ran with a one-size-fits-all kernel. It also means you can make significant changes — including adding hardware — without rebooting.