Exploring /run on Linux

If you haven’t been paying close attention, you might not have noticed a small but significant change in how Linux systems work with respect to runtime data. A re-arrangement of how and where it’s accessible in the file system started taking hold about eight years ago. And while this change might not have been big enough of a splash to wet your socks, it provides some additional consistency in the Linux file system and is worthy of some exploration.

To get started, cd your way over to /run. If you use df to check it out, you’ll see something like this:

$ df -k . Filesystem 1K-blocks Used Available Use% Mounted on tmpfs 609984 2604 607380 1% /run

Identified as a “tmpfs” (temporary file system), we know that the files and directories in /run are not stored on disk but only in volatile memory. They represent data kept in memory (or disk-based swap) that takes on the appearance of a mounted file system to allow it to be more accessible and easier to manage.

/run is home to a wide assortment of data. For example, if you take a look at /run/user, you will notice a group of directories with numeric names.

$ ls /run/user 1000 1002 121

A long file listing will clarify the significance of these numbers.

$ ls -l total 0 drwx------ 5 shs shs 120 Jun 16 12:44 1000 drwx------ 5 dory dory 120 Jun 16 16:14 1002 drwx------ 8 gdm gdm 220 Jun 14 12:18 121

This allows us to see that each directory is related to a user who is currently logged in or to the display manager, gdm. The numbers represent their UIDs. The content of each of these directories are files that are used by running processes.

The /run/user files represent only a very small portion of what you’ll find in /run. There are lots of other files, as well. A handful contain the process IDs for various system processes.

$ ls *.pid acpid.pid atopacctd.pid crond.pid rsyslogd.pid atd.pid atop.pid gdm3.pid sshd.pid

As shown below, that sshd.pid file listed above contains the process ID for the ssh daemon (sshd).

$ cat sshd.pid 1148 $ ps -ef | grep sshd root 1148 1 0 Jun14 ? 00:00:00 /usr/sbin/sshd -D <== root 10784 1148 0 12:44 ? 00:00:00 sshd: shs [priv] shs 10922 10784 0 12:44 ? 00:00:00 sshd: shs@pts/0 root 18109 1148 0 16:13 ? 00:00:00 sshd: dory [priv] dory 18232 18109 0 16:14 ? 00:00:00 sshd: dory@pts/1 shs 19276 10923 0 16:50 pts/0 00:00:00 grep --color=auto sshd

Some of the subdirectories within /run can only be accessed with root authority such as /run/sudo. Running as root, for example, we can see some files related to real or attempted sudo usage:

/run/sudo/ts# ls -l total 8 -rw------- 1 root dory 112 Jun 16 16:37 dory -rw------- 1 root shs 168 Jun 17 08:33 shs

In keeping with the shift to using /run, some of the old locations for runtime data are now symbolic links. /var/run is now a pointer to /run and /var/lock a pointer to /run/lock, allowing old references to work as expected.

$ ls -l /var total 52 drwxr-xr-x 2 root root 4096 Jun 17 07:36 backups drwxr-xr-x 19 root root 4096 Apr 18 13:46 cache drwxrwsrwt 2 root whoopsie 4096 Jun 13 07:39 crash drwxr-xr-x 75 root root 4096 Jun 9 15:14 lib drwxrwsr-x 2 root staff 4096 Oct 16 2017 local lrwxrwxrwx 1 root root 9 May 14 2018 lock -> /run/lock drwxrwxr-x 17 root syslog 4096 Jun 17 00:00 log drwxrwsrwt 2 root mail 4096 Jun 13 12:10 mail drwxrwsrwt 2 root whoopsie 4096 Jan 5 2018 metrics drwxr-xr-x 2 root root 4096 Jan 5 2018 opt lrwxrwxrwx 1 root root 4 May 14 2018 run -> /run drwxr-xr-x 9 root root 4096 Jun 16 2018 snap drwxr-xr-x 9 root root 4096 Jun 9 15:14 spool drwxrwxrwt 8 root root 4096 Jun 17 00:00 tmp drwxr-xr-x 3 root root 4096 Jan 19 12:14 www

While minor as far as technical changes go, the transition to using /run simply allows for a better organization of runtime data in the Linux file system.

