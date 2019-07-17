How to master user groups on Linux

User groups play an important role on Linux systems. They provide an easy way for a select groups of users to share files with each other. They also allow sysadmins to more effectively manage user privileges, since they can assign privileges to groups rather than individual users.

While a user group is generally created whenever a user account is added to a system, there’s still a lot to know about how they work and how to work with them.

One user, one group?

Most user accounts on Linux systems are set up with the user and group names the same. The user "jdoe" will be set up with a group named "jdoe" and will be the only member of that newly created group. The user’s login name, user id, and group id will be added to the /etc/passwd and /etc/group files when the account is added, as shown in this example:

$ sudo useradd jdoe $ grep jdoe /etc/passwd jdoe:x:1066:1066:Jane Doe:/home/jdoe:/bin/sh $ grep jdoe /etc/group jdoe:x:1066:

The values in these files allow the system to translate between the text (jdoe) and numeric (1066) versions of the user id — jdoe is 1066 and 1066 is jdoe.

The assigned UID (user id) and GID (group id) for each user are generally the same and configured sequentially. If Jane Doe in the above example were the most recently added user, the next new user would likely be assigned 1067 as their user and group IDs.

GID = UID?

UIDs and GIDs can get of out sync. For example, if you add a group using the groupadd command without specifying a group id, your system will assign the next available group id (in this case, 1067). The next user to be added to the system would then get 1067 as a UID but 1068 as a GID.

You can avoid this issue by specifying a smaller group id when you add a group rather than going with the default. In this command, we add a new group and provide a GID that is smaller than the range used for user accounts.

$ sudo groupadd -g 500 devops

If it works better for you, you can specify a shared group when you create accounts. For example, you might want to assign new development staff members to a devops group instead of putting each one in their own group.

$ sudo useradd -g staff bennyg $ grep bennyg /etc/passwd bennyg:x:1064:50::/home/bennyg:/bin/sh

Primary and secondary groups

There are actually two types of groups — primary and secondary.

The primary group is the one that’s recorded in the /etc/passwd file, configured when an account is set up. When a user creates a file, it’s their primary group that is associated with it.

$ whoami jdoe $ grep jdoe /etc/passwd jdoe:x:1066:1066:John Doe:/home/jdoe:/bin/bash ^ | +-------- primary group $ touch newfile $ ls -l newfile -rw-rw-r-- 1 jdoe jdoe 0 Jul 16 15:22 newfile ^ | +-------- primary group

Secondary groups are those that users might be added to once they already have accounts. Secondary group memberships show up in the /etc/group file.

$ grep devops /etc/group devops:x:500:shs,jadep ^ | +-------- secondary group for shs and jadep

The /etc/group file assigns names to user groups (e.g., 500 = devops) and records secondary group members.

Preferred convention

The convention of having each user a member of their own group and optionally a member of any number of secondary groups allows users to more easily separate files that are personal from those they need to share with co-workers. When a user creates a file, members of the various user groups they belong to don't necessarily have access. A user will have to use the chgrp command to associate a file with a secondary group.

There’s no place like /home

One important detail when adding a new account is that the useradd command does not necessarily add a home directory for a new user. If you want this step to be taken only some of the time, you can add -m (think of this as the “make home” option) with your useradd commands.

$ sudo useradd -m -g devops -c "John Doe" jdoe2

The options in this command:

-m creates the home directory and populates it with start-up files

creates the home directory and populates it with start-up files -g specifies the group to assign the user to

specifies the group to assign the user to -c adds a descriptor for the account (usually the person’s name)

If you want a home directory to be created all of the time, you can change the default behavior by editing the /etc/login.defs file. Change or add a setting for the CREATE_HOME variable and set it to “yes”:

$ grep CREATE_HOME /etc/login.defs CREATE_HOME yes

Another option is to set yourself up with an alias so that useradd always uses the -m option.

$ alias useradd=’useradd -m’

Make sure you add the alias to your ~/.bashrc or similar start-up file to make it permanent.

Looking into /etc/login.defs

Here’s a command to list all the setting in the /etc/login.defs file. The grep commands are hiding comments and blank lines.

$ cat /etc/login.defs | grep -v "^#" | grep -v "^$" MAIL_DIR /var/mail FAILLOG_ENAB yes LOG_UNKFAIL_ENAB no LOG_OK_LOGINS no SYSLOG_SU_ENAB yes SYSLOG_SG_ENAB yes FTMP_FILE /var/log/btmp SU_NAME su HUSHLOGIN_FILE .hushlogin ENV_SUPATH PATH=/usr/local/sbin:/usr/local/bin:/usr/sbin:/usr/bin:/sbin:/bin ENV_PATH PATH=/usr/local/bin:/usr/bin:/bin:/usr/local/games:/usr/games TTYGROUP tty TTYPERM 0600 ERASECHAR 0177 KILLCHAR 025 UMASK 022 PASS_MAX_DAYS 99999 PASS_MIN_DAYS 0 PASS_WARN_AGE 7 UID_MIN 1000 UID_MAX 60000 GID_MIN 1000 GID_MAX 60000 LOGIN_RETRIES 5 LOGIN_TIMEOUT 60 CHFN_RESTRICT rwh DEFAULT_HOME yes CREATE_HOME yes <=== USERGROUPS_ENAB yes ENCRYPT_METHOD SHA512

Notice the various settings in this file determine the range of user ids to be used along with password aging and other setting (e.g., umask).

How to display a user’s groups

Users can be members of multiple groups for various reasons. Group membership gives a user access to group-owned files and directories, and sometimes this behavior is critical. To generate a list of the groups that some user belongs to, use the groups command.

$ groups jdoe jdoe : jdoe adm admin cdrom sudo dip plugdev lpadmin staff sambashare

You can list your own groups by typing “groups” without an argument.

How to add users to groups

If you want to add an existing user to another group, you can do that with a command like this:

$ sudo usermod -a -G devops jdoe

You can also add a user to multiple groups by specifying the groups in a comma-separated list:

$ sudo usermod -a -G devops,mgrs jdoe

The -a argument means “add” while -G lists the groups.

You can remove a user from a group by editing the /etc/group file and removing the username from the list. The usermod command may also have an option for removing a member from a group.

fish:x:16:nemo,dory,shark | V fish:x:16:nemo,dory

Wrap-up

Adding and managing user groups isn't particularly difficult, but consistency in how you configure accounts can make it easier in the long run.