Getting help for Linux shell built-ins

Linux built-ins are commands that are built into the shell, much like shelves that are built into a wall. You won’t find them as stand-alone files the way standard Linux commands are stored in /usr/bin and you probably use quite a few of them without ever questioning how they’re different from commands such as ls and pwd.

Built-ins are used just like other Linux commands. They are likely to run a bit faster than similar commands that are not part of your shell. Bash built-ins include commands such as alias, export and bg.

As you might suspect, because built-ins are shell-specific, they won't be supplied with man pages. Ask man to help with bg and you'll see something like this:

$ man bg No manual entry for bg

Another tip-off that a command is a built-in is when you use the which command to identify the source of the command. Bash's non-response will remind you that there is no file associated with the built-in:

$ which bg

$

If your shell is /bin/zsh, on the other hand, you might get a slightly more illuminating response:

% which bg bg: shell built-in command

Additional help is available with bash, but it comes through the use of the help command:

$ help bg bg: bg [job_spec ...] Move jobs to the background. Place the jobs identified by each JOB_SPEC in the background, as if they had been started with `&'. If JOB_SPEC is not present, the shell's notion of the current job is used. Exit Status: Returns success unless job control is not enabled or an error occurs.

If you want to see a list of all of the built-ins that bash provides, use the compgen -b command. Pipe the output to column for a nicely formatted listing.

$ compgen -b | column . compgen exit let return typeset : complete export local set ulimit [ compopt false logout shift umask alias continue fc mapfile shopt unalias bg declare fg popd source unset bind dirs getopts printf suspend wait break disown hash pushd test builtin echo help pwd times caller enable history read trap cd eval jobs readarray true command exec kill readonly type

If you use the help command, you’ll see a list of built-ins along with short descriptions. This list is, however, truncated (ending with the help command):

$ help GNU bash, version 5.0.3(1)-release (x86_64-pc-linux-gnu) These shell commands are defined internally. Type `help' to see this list. Type `help name' to find out more about the function `name'. Use `info bash' to find out more about the shell in general. Use `man -k' or `info' to find out more about commands not in this list. A star (*) next to a name means that the command is disabled. job_spec [&] history [-c] [-d offset] [n] or histo> (( expression )) if COMMANDS; then COMMANDS; [ elif CO> . filename [arguments] jobs [-lnprs] [jobspec ...] or jobs -> : kill [-s sigspec | -n signum | -sigsp> [ arg... ] let arg [arg ...] [[ expression ]] local [option] name[=value] ... alias [-p] [name[=value] ... ] logout [n] bg [job_spec ...] mapfile [-d delim] [-n count] [-O ori> bind [-lpsvPSVX] [-m keymap] [-f filen> popd [-n] [+N | -N] break [n] printf [-v var] format [arguments] builtin [shell-builtin [arg ...]] pushd [-n] [+N | -N | dir] caller [expr] pwd [-LP] case WORD in [PATTERN [| PATTERN]...) > read [-ers] [-a array] [-d delim] [-i> cd [-L|[-P [-e]] [-@]] [dir] readarray [-d delim] [-n count] [-O o> command [-pVv] command [arg ...] readonly [-aAf] [name[=value] ...] or> compgen [-abcdefgjksuv] [-o option] [-> return [n] complete [-abcdefgjksuv] [-pr] [-DEI] > select NAME [in WORDS ... ;] do COMMA> compopt [-o|+o option] [-DEI] [name ..> set [-abefhkmnptuvxBCHP] [-o option-n> continue [n] shift [n] coproc [NAME] command [redirections] shopt [-pqsu] [-o] [optname ...] declare [-aAfFgilnrtux] [-p] [name[=va> source filename [arguments] dirs [-clpv] [+N] [-N] suspend [-f] disown [-h] [-ar] [jobspec ... | pid . <p>'> test [expr] echo [-neE] [arg ...] time [-p] pipeline enable [-a] [-dnps] [-f filename] [nam> times eval [arg ...] trap [-lp] [[arg] signal_spec ...] exec [-cl] [-a name] [command [argumen> true exit [n] type [-afptP] name [name ...] export [-fn] [name[=value] ...] or exp> typeset [-aAfFgilnrtux] [-p] name[=va> false ulimit [-SHabcdefiklmnpqrstuvxPT] [li> fc [-e ename] [-lnr] [first] [last] or> umask [-p] [-S] [mode] fg [job_spec] unalias [-a] name [name ...] for NAME [in WORDS ... ] ; do COMMANDS> unset [-f] [-v] [-n] [name ...] for (( exp1; exp2; exp3 )); do COMMAND> until COMMANDS; do COMMANDS; done function name { COMMANDS ; } or name (> variables - Names and meanings of som> getopts optstring name [arg] wait [-fn] [id ...] hash [-lr] [-p pathname] [-dt] [name .> while COMMANDS; do COMMANDS; done help [-dms] [pattern ...] { COMMANDS ; }

As you can see from the listings above, the help command is itself a built-in.

You can get more information on any of these built-ins by providing the help command with the name of the built-in you're curious about — as in help dirs.

$ help dirs dirs: dirs [-clpv] [+N] [-N] Display directory stack. Display the list of currently remembered directories. Directories find their way onto the list with the `pushd' command; you can get back up through the list with the `popd' command. Options: -c clear the directory stack by deleting all of the elements -l do not print tilde-prefixed versions of directories relative to your home directory -p print the directory stack with one entry per line -v print the directory stack with one entry per line prefixed with its position in the stack Arguments: +N Displays the Nth entry counting from the left of the list shown by dirs when invoked without options, starting with zero. -N Displays the Nth entry counting from the right of the list shown by dirs when invoked without options, starting with zero. Exit Status: Returns success unless an invalid option is supplied or an error occurs.

Built-ins provide much of the functionality of each shell. Any shell you use will have some built-ins, though how to get information on these built-ins may differ from shell to shell. For zsh, for example, you can get a description of built-in commands by using the man zshbuiltins command.

$ man zshbuiltins ZSHBUILTINS(1) General Commands Manual ZSHBUILTINS(1) NAME zshbuiltins - zsh built-in commands SHELL BUILTIN COMMANDS Some shell builtin commands take options as described in individual en‐ tries; these are often referred to in the list below as `flags' to avoid confusion with shell options, which may also have an effect on the behav‐ iour of builtin commands. In this introductory section, `option' always has the meaning of an option to a command that should be familiar to most command line users. …

Within this lengthy man page, you will find a list of built-ins with useful descriptions as in this excerpt.

bg [ job ... ] job ... & Put each specified job in the background, or the current job if none is specified. bindkey See the section `Zle Builtins' in zshzle(1). break [ n ] Exit from an enclosing for, while, until, select or repeat loop. If an arithmetic expression n is specified, then break n levels instead of just one.

Wrap-up

Linux built-ins are essential to each shell and operate like shell-specific commands. If you use a different shell from time to time and notice that some command you often use doesn’t seem to exist or doesn’t work as you were expecting, it just might be that it's one of your normal shell's built-ins.

[ Also see: Invaluable tips and tricks for troubleshooting Linux ]