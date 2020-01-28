Showing memory usage in Linux by process and user

There are a lot of tools for looking at memory usage on Linux systems. Some are commonly used commands like free and ps while others are tools like top that allow you to display system performance stats in various ways. In this post, we’ll look at some commands that can be most helpful in identifying the users and processes that are using the most memory.

Here are some that address memory usage by process.

Using top

One of the best commands for looking at memory usage is top. One extremely easy way to see what processes are using the most memory is to start top and then press shift+m to switch the order of the processes shown to rank them by the percentage of memory each is using. Once you’ve entered shift+m, your top output should reorder the task entries to look something like this:

$top top - 09:39:34 up 5 days, 3 min, 3 users, load average: 4.77, 4.43, 3.72 Tasks: 251 total, 3 running, 247 sleeping, 1 stopped, 0 zombie %Cpu(s): 50.6 us, 35.9 sy, 0.0 ni, 13.4 id, 0.2 wa, 0.0 hi, 0.0 si, 0.0 st MiB Mem : 5944.4 total, 128.9 free, 2509.3 used, 3306.2 buff/cache MiB Swap: 2048.0 total, 2045.7 free, 2.2 used. 3053.5 avail Mem PID USER PR NI VIRT RES SHR S %CPU %MEM TIME+ COMMAND 400 nemo 20 0 3309580 550188 168372 S 0.3 9.0 1:33.27 Web Content 32469 nemo 20 0 3492840 447372 163296 S 7.3 7.3 3:55.60 firefox 32542 nemo 20 0 2845732 433388 140984 S 6.0 7.1 4:11.16 Web Content 342 nemo 20 0 2848520 352288 118972 S 10.3 5.8 4:04.89 Web Content 2389 nemo 20 0 1774412 236700 90044 S 39.7 3.9 9:32.64 vlc 29527 nemo 20 0 2735792 225980 84744 S 9.6 3.7 3:02.35 gnome-shell 30497 nemo 30 10 1088476 159636 88884 S 0.0 2.6 0:11.99 update-manager 30058 nemo 20 0 1089464 140952 33128 S 0.0 2.3 0:04.58 gnome-software 32533 nemo 20 0 2389088 104712 79544 S 0.0 1.7 0:01.43 WebExtensions 2256 nemo 20 0 1217884 103424 31304 T 0.0 1.7 0:00.28 vlc 1713 nemo 20 0 2374396 79588 61452 S 0.0 1.3 0:00.49 Web Content 29306 nemo 20 0 389668 74376 54340 S 2.3 1.2 0:57.25 Xorg 32739 nemo 20 0 289528 58900 34480 S 1.0 1.0 1:04.08 RDD Process 29732 nemo 20 0 789196 57724 42428 S 0.0 0.9 0:00.38 evolution-alarm 2373 root 20 0 150408 57000 9924 S 0.3 0.9 10:15.35 nessusd

Notice the %MEM ranking. The list will be limited by your window size, but the most significant processes with respect to memory usage will show up at the top of the process list.

Using ps

The ps command includes a column that displays memory usage for each process. To get the most useful display for viewing the top memory users, however, you can pass the ps output from this command to the sort command. Here’s an example that provides a very useful display:

$ ps aux | sort -rnk 4 | head -5 nemo 400 3.4 9.2 3309580 563336 ? Sl 08:59 1:36 /usr/lib/firefox/firefox -contentproc -childID 6 -isForBrowser -prefsLen 9086 -prefMapSize 210653 -parentBuildID 20200107212822 -greomni /usr/lib/firefox/omni.ja -appomni /usr/lib/firefox/browser/omni.ja -appdir /usr/lib/firefox/browser 32469 true tab nemo 32469 8.2 7.7 3492840 469516 ? Sl 08:54 4:15 /usr/lib/firefox/firefox -new-window nemo 32542 8.9 7.6 2875428 462720 ? Sl 08:55 4:36 /usr/lib/firefox/firefox -contentproc -childID 2 -isForBrowser -prefsLen 1 -prefMapSize 210653 -parentBuildID 20200107212822 -greomni /usr/lib/firefox/omni.ja -appomni /usr/lib/firefox/browser/omni.ja -appdir /usr/lib/firefox/browser 32469 true tab nemo 342 9.9 5.9 2854664 363528 ? Sl 08:59 4:44 /usr/lib/firefox/firefox -contentproc -childID 5 -isForBrowser -prefsLen 8763 -prefMapSize 210653 -parentBuildID 20200107212822 -greomni /usr/lib/firefox/omni.ja -appomni /usr/lib/firefox/browser/omni.ja -appdir /usr/lib/firefox/browser 32469 true tab nemo 2389 39.5 3.8 1774412 236116 pts/1 Sl+ 09:15 12:21 vlc videos/edge_computing.mp4

In the example above (truncated for this post), sort is being used with the -r (reverse), the -n (numeric) and the -k (key) options which are telling the command to sort the output in reverse numeric order based on the fourth column (memory usage) in the output from ps. If we first display the heading for the ps output, this is a little easier to see.

$ ps aux | head -1; ps aux | sort -rnk 4 | head -5 USER PID %CPU %MEM VSZ RSS TTY STAT START TIME COMMAND nemo 400 3.4 9.2 3309580 563336 ? Sl 08:59 1:36 /usr/lib/firefox/firefox -contentproc -childID 6 -isForBrowser -prefsLen 9086 -prefMapSize 210653 -parentBuildID 20200107212822 -greomni /usr/lib/firefox/omni.ja -appomni /usr/lib/firefox/browser/omni.ja -appdir /usr/lib/firefox/browser 32469 true tab nemo 32469 8.2 7.7 3492840 469516 ? Sl 08:54 4:15 /usr/lib/firefox/firefox -new-window nemo 32542 8.9 7.6 2875428 462720 ? Sl 08:55 4:36 /usr/lib/firefox/firefox -contentproc -childID 2 -isForBrowser -prefsLen 1 -prefMapSize 210653 -parentBuildID 20200107212822 -greomni /usr/lib/firefox/omni.ja -appomni /usr/lib/firefox/browser/omni.ja -appdir /usr/lib/firefox/browser 32469 true tab nemo 342 9.9 5.9 2854664 363528 ? Sl 08:59 4:44 /usr/lib/firefox/firefox -contentproc -childID 5 -isForBrowser -prefsLen 8763 -prefMapSize 210653 -parentBuildID 20200107212822 -greomni /usr/lib/firefox/omni.ja -appomni /usr/lib/firefox/browser/omni.ja -appdir /usr/lib/firefox/browser 32469 true tab nemo 2389 39.5 3.8 1774412 236116 pts/1 Sl+ 09:15 12:21 vlc videos/edge_computing.mp4

If you like this command, you can set it up as an alias with a command like the one below. Don't forget to add it to your ~/.bashrc file if you want to make it permanent.

$ alias mem-by-proc="ps aux | head -1; ps aux | sort -rnk 4"

Here are some commands that reveal memory usage by user.

Using top

Examining memory usage by user is somewhat more complicated because you have to find a way to group all of a user’s processes into a single memory-usage total.

If you want to home in on a single user, top can be used much in the same way that it was used above. Just add a username with the -U option as shown below and press the shift+m keys to order by memory usage:

$ top -U nemo top - 10:16:33 up 5 days, 40 min, 3 users, load average: 1.91, 1.82, 2.15 Tasks: 253 total, 2 running, 250 sleeping, 1 stopped, 0 zombie %Cpu(s): 28.5 us, 36.8 sy, 0.0 ni, 34.4 id, 0.3 wa, 0.0 hi, 0.0 si, 0.0 st MiB Mem : 5944.4 total, 224.1 free, 2752.9 used, 2967.4 buff/cache MiB Swap: 2048.0 total, 2042.7 free, 5.2 used. 2812.0 avail Mem PID USER PR NI VIRT RES SHR S %CPU %MEM TIME+ COMMAND 400 nemo 20 0 3315724 623748 165440 S 1.0 10.2 1:48.78 Web Content 32469 nemo 20 0 3629380 607492 161688 S 2.3 10.0 6:06.89 firefox 32542 nemo 20 0 2886700 404980 136648 S 5.6 6.7 6:50.01 Web Content 342 nemo 20 0 2922248 375784 116096 S 19.5 6.2 8:16.07 Web Content 2389 nemo 20 0 1762960 234644 87452 S 0.0 3.9 13:57.53 vlc 29527 nemo 20 0 2736924 227260 86092 S 0.0 3.7 4:09.11 gnome-shell 30497 nemo 30 10 1088476 156372 85620 S 0.0 2.6 0:11.99 update-manager 30058 nemo 20 0 1089464 138160 30336 S 0.0 2.3 0:04.62 gnome-software 32533 nemo 20 0 2389088 102532 76808 S 0.0 1.7 0:01.79 WebExtensions

Using ps

You can also use a ps command to rank an individual user's processes by memory usage. In this example, we do this by selecting a single user's processes with a grep command:

$ ps aux | head -1; ps aux | grep ^nemo| sort -rnk 4 | more USER PID %CPU %MEM VSZ RSS TTY STAT START TIME COMMAND nemo 32469 7.1 11.5 3724364 701388 ? Sl 08:54 7:21 /usr/lib/firefox/firefox -new-window nemo 400 2.0 8.9 3308556 543232 ? Sl 08:59 2:01 /usr/lib/firefox/firefox -contentproc -childID 6 -isForBrowser -prefsLen 9086 -prefMapSize 210653 -parentBuildID 20200107212822 -greomni /usr/lib/firefox/omni.ja -appomni/usr/lib/firefox/browser/omni.ja -appdir /usr/lib/firefox/browser 32469 true tab nemo 32542 7.9 7.1 2903084 436196 ? Sl 08:55 8:07 /usr/lib/firefox/firefox -contentproc -childID 2 -isForBrowser -prefsLen 1 -prefMapSize 210653 -parentBuildID 20200107212822 -greomni /usr/lib/firefox/omni.ja -appomni /usr/lib/firefox/browser/omni.ja -appdir /usr/lib/firefox/browser 32469 true tab nemo 342 10.8 7.0 2941056 426484 ? Rl 08:59 10:45 /usr/lib/firefox/firefox -contentproc -childID 5 -isForBrowser -prefsLen 8763 -prefMapSize 210653 -parentBuildID 20200107212822 -greomni /usr/lib/firefox/omni.ja -appomni /usr/lib/firefox/browser/omni.ja -appdir /usr/lib/firefox/browser 32469 true tab nemo 2389 16.9 3.8 1762960 234644 pts/1 Sl+ 09:15 13:57 vlc videos/edge_computing.mp4 nemo 29527 3.9 3.7 2736924 227448 ? Ssl 08:50 4:11 /usr/bin/gnome-shell

Using ps along with other commands

What gets complicated is when you want to compare users' memory usages with each other. In that case, creating a by-user total and ranking them is a good technique, but it requires a little more work and uses a number of commands. In the script below, we get a list of users with the ps aux | grep -v COMMAND | awk '{print $1}' | sort -u command. This includes system users like syslog. We then collect stats for each user and total the memory usage stat for each task with awk. As a last step, we display each user's memory usage sum in numerical (largest first) order.

#!/bin/bash stats=”” echo "% user" echo "============" # collect the data for user in `ps aux | grep -v COMMAND | awk '{print $1}' | sort -u` do stats="$stats

`ps aux | egrep ^$user | awk 'BEGIN{total=0}; \ {total += $4};END{print total,$1}'`" done # sort data numerically (largest first) echo -e $stats | grep -v ^$ | sort -rn | head

Output from this script might look like this:

$ ./show_user_mem_usage % user ============ 69.6 nemo 5.8 root 0.5 www-data 0.3 shs 0.2 whoopsie 0.2 systemd+ 0.2 colord 0.2 clamav 0 syslog 0 rtkit

There are a lot of ways to report on memory usage on Linux. Focusing on which processes and users are consuming the most memory can benefit from a few carefully crafted tools and commands.